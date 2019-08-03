By Ijaz Chaudhry



Dar Hockey Academy is by far the biggest hockey nursery of Pakistan.





Academy's players regularly gain selection in Pakistan's national and age group teams.



Pakistan's last international appearance was at the 2018 World Cup. Four players from the Dar Academy were part of that team.



Academy which is based in Lahore has players from different parts of the country,



The colts are given high quality coaching at home. The academy teams regularly tour abroad, mostly the leading European hockey nations, to get international competition, and they will be touring Europe for the sixth time from August 13-28.



The scouts are always on lookout for the talented youngsters.



Hence, the supply line remains intact.



It is no surprise that as many as 34 Dar HA boys have been in action for 10 teams at the ongoing 65th National Championships at Karachi's Abdul Sattar Edhi hockey stadium.



They include players who have donned international blazer for Pakistan's senior and age group sides as well as up and coming lads, some making their maiden appearance at the National Championships.



Interestingly, squads of all the four semi finalists and seven of the eight quarter finalists include academy players.



Dar Hockey Academy boys at the 65th National Championships:



Teams in the Semifinals:

WAPDA: 5, Sui Southern Gas: 5, National Bank of Pakistan: 4, WAPDA Whites 2



Losing Quarter Finalists:

PIA: 4, Army: 2 Navy: 2



Other Teams:

Railways: 3, Punjab: 3, Mari Petroleum Company Limited: 4



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



