National Junior Squads Announced
Mitch Wynd
The pathway to uncovering the next crop of Hockeyroos and Kookaburras stars is a step closer after the announcement of the Hockey Australia Men’s and Women’s National Junior Squads for 2019.
Women’s Head Coach Tim White and Men’s Head Coach Ben Bishop each named a 27-player squad. Where the selection process was largely based on performances at the recent National U21 Championships.
White and Bishop are both excited to be able to announce their National Junior Squads and are buoyed by the potential.
Notably in the women’s squad, two sets of siblings have been selected, with Queenslanders Casey and Dayle Dolkens joining sisters Aisling and Ciara Utri from Victoria.
“The squad, which was selected after an exhaustive process at the recent Under 21 Nationals, forms a major part of Australia's high performance pathway,” said White.
“The purpose of the National Junior Program is to identify and broaden the talent base in Australia. It also serves to transition athletes into other squads, namely Development and Senior Squads.
“I'm looking forward to playing a part in the development of these young athletes, together with the NTC coaches in each of the players’ home States.”
The men’s squad comprises seven players from the New South Wales team that were crowned National U21 Champions.
“The National Junior Squads are a very important part of our development pathway in ensuring the sustained international success of our senior teams,” said Bishop.
“The level at this year’s U21 Championships was pleasing to see and the competition for spots in this squad was strong.
“I look forward to getting the group together through competition and targeted training activities over the next 12 months, and along with our NTC network of coaches, playing a part in shaping the development of these young men.”
White and Bishop also commended the contribution by coaches and support staff from the National Institute Network and respective State Associations who have played a significant part in identifying and developing the players who were selected.
The 2019/2020 National Junior Program is set to comprise training camps, a combined NTC competition as well as international matches.
Hockey Australia 2019 Women's National Junior Squad
Name, State
Alice ARNOTT NSW
Hannah ASTBURY QLD
Morgan BLAMEY NSW
Isabella COLASURDO VIC
Emma DE BROUGHE SA
Casey DOLKENS QLD
Dayle DOLKENS QLD
Abigail DOOLAN NSW
Kendra FITZPATRICK QLD
Talei FORREST ACT
Sara FOSTER WA
Annie GIBBS WA
Rachel GUY VIC
Amy HAMMOND SA
Ruby HARRIS QLD
Carly JAMES VIC
Grace JEFFREY NSW
Morgan MATHISON QLD
Pippa MORGAN WA
Eve REITH-SNARE NSW
Renee ROCKLIFF WA
Courtney SCHONELL NSW
Jolie SERTORIO WA
Hattie SHAND SA
Maddi SMITH NSW
Aisling UTRI VIC
Ciara UTRI VIC
Hockey Australia 2019 Men's National Junior Squad
Name State
Cade BANDITT QLD
Jonathon BRETHERTON VIC
Luca BROWN QLD
Lachlan BUSIKO SA
Lain CARR NSW
James COLLINS WA
Patrick COATES VIC
Harrison FARRELL QLD
Michael FRANCIS QLD
Brinley GALLAGHER NSW
Dane GAVRANICH WA
Gobin GILL TAS
Fred GRAY SA
Sam GRAY NSW
Anand GUPTE ACT
Tom HARVIE WA
Ehren HAZELL NSW
Brayden KING WA
Aaron KNIGHT ACT
Dylan MARTIN NSW
Daniel McBRIDE VIC
Sam McCULLOCH TAS
Robert McLENNAN NSW
Alistair MURRAY WA
Daine RICHARDS NSW
Christian STARKIE WA
Ben WHITE VIC
Hockey Australia media release