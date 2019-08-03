Mitch Wynd







The pathway to uncovering the next crop of Hockeyroos and Kookaburras stars is a step closer after the announcement of the Hockey Australia Men’s and Women’s National Junior Squads for 2019.





Women’s Head Coach Tim White and Men’s Head Coach Ben Bishop each named a 27-player squad. Where the selection process was largely based on performances at the recent National U21 Championships.



White and Bishop are both excited to be able to announce their National Junior Squads and are buoyed by the potential.



Notably in the women’s squad, two sets of siblings have been selected, with Queenslanders Casey and Dayle Dolkens joining sisters Aisling and Ciara Utri from Victoria.



“The squad, which was selected after an exhaustive process at the recent Under 21 Nationals, forms a major part of Australia's high performance pathway,” said White.



“The purpose of the National Junior Program is to identify and broaden the talent base in Australia. It also serves to transition athletes into other squads, namely Development and Senior Squads.



“I'm looking forward to playing a part in the development of these young athletes, together with the NTC coaches in each of the players’ home States.”



The men’s squad comprises seven players from the New South Wales team that were crowned National U21 Champions.



“The National Junior Squads are a very important part of our development pathway in ensuring the sustained international success of our senior teams,” said Bishop.



“The level at this year’s U21 Championships was pleasing to see and the competition for spots in this squad was strong.



“I look forward to getting the group together through competition and targeted training activities over the next 12 months, and along with our NTC network of coaches, playing a part in shaping the development of these young men.”



White and Bishop also commended the contribution by coaches and support staff from the National Institute Network and respective State Associations who have played a significant part in identifying and developing the players who were selected.



The 2019/2020 National Junior Program is set to comprise training camps, a combined NTC competition as well as international matches.



Hockey Australia 2019 Women's National Junior Squad

Name, State

Alice ARNOTT NSW

Hannah ASTBURY QLD

Morgan BLAMEY NSW

Isabella COLASURDO VIC

Emma DE BROUGHE SA

Casey DOLKENS QLD

Dayle DOLKENS QLD

Abigail DOOLAN NSW

Kendra FITZPATRICK QLD

Talei FORREST ACT

Sara FOSTER WA

Annie GIBBS WA

Rachel GUY VIC

Amy HAMMOND SA

Ruby HARRIS QLD

Carly JAMES VIC

Grace JEFFREY NSW

Morgan MATHISON QLD

Pippa MORGAN WA

Eve REITH-SNARE NSW

Renee ROCKLIFF WA

Courtney SCHONELL NSW

Jolie SERTORIO WA

Hattie SHAND SA

Maddi SMITH NSW

Aisling UTRI VIC

Ciara UTRI VIC



Hockey Australia 2019 Men's National Junior Squad

Name State

Cade BANDITT QLD

Jonathon BRETHERTON VIC

Luca BROWN QLD

Lachlan BUSIKO SA

Lain CARR NSW

James COLLINS WA

Patrick COATES VIC

Harrison FARRELL QLD

Michael FRANCIS QLD

Brinley GALLAGHER NSW

Dane GAVRANICH WA

Gobin GILL TAS

Fred GRAY SA

Sam GRAY NSW

Anand GUPTE ACT

Tom HARVIE WA

Ehren HAZELL NSW

Brayden KING WA

Aaron KNIGHT ACT

Dylan MARTIN NSW

Daniel McBRIDE VIC

Sam McCULLOCH TAS

Robert McLENNAN NSW

Alistair MURRAY WA

Daine RICHARDS NSW

Christian STARKIE WA

Ben WHITE VIC



Hockey Australia media release