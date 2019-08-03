Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

National Junior Squads Announced

Published on Saturday, 03 August 2019 10:00
Mitch Wynd



The pathway to uncovering the next crop of Hockeyroos and Kookaburras stars is a step closer after the announcement of the Hockey Australia Men’s and Women’s National Junior Squads for 2019.



Women’s Head Coach Tim White and Men’s Head Coach Ben Bishop each named a 27-player squad. Where the selection process was largely based on performances at the recent National U21 Championships.

White and Bishop are both excited to be able to announce their National Junior Squads and are buoyed by the potential.

Notably in the women’s squad, two sets of siblings have been selected, with Queenslanders Casey and Dayle Dolkens joining sisters Aisling and Ciara Utri from Victoria.

“The squad, which was selected after an exhaustive process at the recent Under 21 Nationals, forms a major part of Australia's high performance pathway,” said White.

“The purpose of the National Junior Program is to identify and broaden the talent base in Australia. It also serves to transition athletes into other squads, namely Development and Senior Squads.

“I'm looking forward to playing a part in the development of these young athletes, together with the NTC coaches in each of the players’ home States.”

The men’s squad comprises seven players from the New South Wales team that were crowned National U21 Champions.

“The National Junior Squads are a very important part of our development pathway in ensuring the sustained international success of our senior teams,” said Bishop.

“The level at this year’s U21 Championships was pleasing to see and the competition for spots in this squad was strong.

“I look forward to getting the group together through competition and targeted training activities over the next 12 months, and along with our NTC network of coaches, playing a part in shaping the development of these young men.”

White and Bishop also commended the contribution by coaches and support staff from the National Institute Network and respective State Associations who have played a significant part in identifying and developing the players who were selected.

The 2019/2020 National Junior Program is set to comprise training camps, a combined NTC competition as well as international matches.

Hockey Australia 2019 Women's National Junior Squad
Name, State
Alice ARNOTT    NSW
Hannah ASTBURY    QLD
Morgan BLAMEY    NSW
Isabella COLASURDO    VIC
Emma DE BROUGHE     SA
Casey DOLKENS     QLD
Dayle DOLKENS     QLD
Abigail DOOLAN     NSW
Kendra FITZPATRICK     QLD
Talei FORREST     ACT
Sara FOSTER     WA
Annie GIBBS     WA
Rachel GUY     VIC
Amy HAMMOND     SA
Ruby HARRIS     QLD
Carly JAMES     VIC
Grace JEFFREY     NSW
Morgan MATHISON     QLD
Pippa MORGAN     WA
Eve REITH-SNARE     NSW
Renee ROCKLIFF     WA
Courtney SCHONELL     NSW
Jolie SERTORIO     WA
Hattie SHAND     SA
Maddi SMITH     NSW
Aisling UTRI     VIC
Ciara UTRI     VIC

Hockey Australia 2019 Men's National Junior Squad
Name     State
Cade BANDITT     QLD
Jonathon BRETHERTON     VIC
Luca BROWN     QLD
Lachlan BUSIKO     SA
Lain CARR     NSW
James COLLINS     WA
Patrick COATES     VIC
Harrison FARRELL     QLD
Michael FRANCIS     QLD
Brinley GALLAGHER     NSW
Dane GAVRANICH     WA
Gobin GILL     TAS
Fred GRAY     SA
Sam GRAY     NSW
Anand GUPTE     ACT
Tom HARVIE     WA
Ehren HAZELL     NSW
Brayden KING     WA
Aaron KNIGHT     ACT
Dylan MARTIN     NSW
Daniel McBRIDE     VIC
Sam McCULLOCH     TAS
Robert McLENNAN     NSW
Alistair MURRAY     WA
Daine RICHARDS     NSW
Christian STARKIE     WA
Ben WHITE     VIC

Hockey Australia media release

