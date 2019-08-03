



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian hockey team are finding their sharpness in penalty corners during their playing tour in Europe.





That was evident in the national team’s 4-3 win over world No. 9 Spain in the ongoing four-nation invitational tournament in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday.



Roelant Oltmans’ men converted three penalty corners to come back from two goals down to take the win. On top of that, Malaysia’s fighting spirit was also a factor.



They were 2-3 down with just a minute left on the clock but they never gave up as they stormed back to net two goals in the last 26 seconds for victory.



It started with youngster Muhd Akhimullah Anuar Esook (pic) scoring the equalising goal from close range to make it 3-3.



The inspired Malaysians’ relentless attacks were rewarded when they earned a penalty corner with five seconds remaining on the clock.



Defender Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim became the toast of the team when his drag flick sailed past Spanish goalkeeper Quico Cortes. It was a sweet win for world No. 12 Malaysia as they lost 1-0 to Spain in a Test match on Tuesday in Barcelona.



On Thursday, Spain started off well by taking a 2-0 lead with field goals by Xavi Lleonart and Albert Beltran in the 17th and 24th minutes respectively.



But a minute later, seasoned campaigner Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil narrowed the deficit by deflecting the ball into goal off a penalty corner push by Faizal Saari.



Spain netted their third goal through Alvaro Iglesias in the 36th minute to make it 3-1.



But Malaysia, who stunned world No. 7 Germany 4-2 in a Test match in Krefeld, Germany, last week, never gave up and fought back to net three goals in the last 11 minutes.



Nik Mohd Aiman Nik Rozemi narrowed the score to 2-3 off a penalty corner goal in the 49th minute before Malaysia went on the offensive to net two goals in the dying seconds.



Team manager Stephen van Huizen praised the team for their fighting spirit.



“The boys played with determination and did really well to deliver two goals in the very last minute of the match,” said Stephen.



“Our penalty corner set-pieces are also working well as we converted three of the four we earned in the match.



“Our defence also did well by not giving away any penalty corners. It was a good win and we look forward to a better performance against Ireland,” said Stephen.



World No. 7 England staved off a strong challenge from Ireland, ranked 11th in the world, to come back from two goals down to snatch a 3-3 draw.



The Star of Malaysia