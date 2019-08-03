Ireland drew with England 3-3 and fell 2-1 to Malaysia in their first two Four Nations tournament games in Terrassa.







Former Irish international Mark Gleghorne denied the Green Machine an opening day victory as he scored for England in a 3-3 draw at the Four Nations in Terrassa with just 25 seconds to go.





Ireland led for over 50 minutes of the tie only to be denied the result in the dying seconds. Ben Walker netted his third goal in three successive games to give Ireland an early advantage and Shane O’Donoghue doubled the advantage two minutes into the second quarter from a penalty corner.



Will Calnan pulled one back before half-time and England drew level via Sam Ward’s set piece goal in the closing quarter.



Parity lasted just a minute, however, as Daragh Walsh restored the Irish lead with eight minutes to go, making it 3-2.



England, though, withdrew their goalkeeper with three minutes as they threw everything into attack to try and a nick a win.



And it paid dividends as they camped in the Irish 22 – with O’Donoghue in the sin-bin – for the final phases before Gleghorne scrambled in the equaliser.



Men’s Four Nations (Terrassa, Spain)



Thursday: Ireland 3 (B Walker, S O’Donoghue, D Walsh) England 3 (W Calnan, S Ward, M Gleghorne)



Ireland: J Carr, J Jackson, J Bell, S O’Donoghue, S Murray, M Robson, B Walker, P Gleghorne, L Cole, S Cole

Subs: M Bell, T Cross, E Magee, K Shimmins, J Duncan, S Loughrey, M Ingram



England: G Pinner, D Ames, H Weir, H Martin, C Griffiths, S Ward, M Gleghorne, P Roper, A Dixon, D Condon, W Calnan

Subs: H Gibson, A Jackson, I Sloan, M Hoare, L Ansell, J Gall, T Sorsby



Ireland fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Malaysia in their second four nations game in Terrassa, letting slip an early advantage.



They did take the lead in the eighth minute when Shane O’Donoghue fired in a bullet penalty corner to the roof of the net, his second goal in two games.



Malaysia, though, were razor-sharp in and playing at a serious pace and they got back on level terms within a minute via Fitri Saari.



Razie Rahim made it 2-1 early in the second half with a powerful Razie Rahim finish from a corner.



It was Malaysia’s second win of the competition having scored twice in the last minute to beat Spain on Thursday. Ireland will complete the tournament on Sunday against host Spain at 11am (Irish time) with a win potentially earning second place.



Friday: Ireland 1 (S O’Donoghue) Malaysia 2 (F Saari, R Rahim)



Ireland: M Ingram, J Jackson, J Bell, S O’Donoghue, S Murray, M Robson, B Walker, D Walsh, P Gleghorne, L Cole, S Cole

Subs: T Cross, M Nelson, K Shimmins, C Harte, J Duncan, S Loughrey, J Carr



Malaysia: K Subrmiam, N Hassan, M Jalil, F Saari, S Mutalib, R Rahim, A Hasan, T Tajuuddin, A Rozemi, S Saabah

Subs: N Sumantri, J van Huizen, F Jali, A Anuar, A Ishak, F Rosdi



