By Jugjet Singh





Akhimullah Anuar Esook scored Malaysia’s third goal in their 4-3 win over Spain in the Four-Nation Invitational in Terrassa on Thursday.



A THREE-GOAL blitz in the fourth quarter allowed Malaysia to edge mighty Spain 4-3 in the Four-Nation Invitational in Terrassa on Thursday.





Coach Roelant Oltmans’ charges have been impressive of late, beating Germany 4-2 and losing narrowly 1-0 to Spain in two Test matches recently.



So, yesterday’s win over Spain was sweet indeed.



It was made all the more sweeter as hosts Spain had taken a 2-1 lead and then 3-1 before Malaysia staged a fightback to slam in three goals in the last 15 minutes for victory.



Malaysia’s scorers were Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin (25th), Nik Aiman Nik Rozemi (49th), Akhimullah Anuar Esook (60th) and Razie Rahim (60th).



The dying seconds of the game produced incredible drama.



After Akhimullah had levelled the score at 3-3 with a field goal, Malaysia mounted a swift attack upon restart and won a penalty corner just before the hooter was sounded. Thankfully, Razie kept his cool to score the winner.



Oltmans named midfielder Marhan Jalil as the star performer in his 251st appearance for the country.



“The team played much better in the second and third quarters, but missed many scoring chances. However, a fast and furious final quarter made up for the misses,” said Oltmans.



“Marhan was in his element in midfield, while young striker Akhimullah led the fightback.”



There was also high drama in the other match when England held Ireland 3-3 after a last-minute goal rush.



Malaysia will now play Ireland early today and Oltmans said: “We must make our chances count.”



The national team last met Ireland in the 2018 Azlan Shah Cup and won 4-1.



Malaysia are in Europe to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics Qualifier in October, with Spain, Germany, New Zealand or Canada being possible foes in the home-and-away format.



New Straits Times