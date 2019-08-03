



Scottish Hockey, supported by VisitScotland’s EventScotland team, will live stream every match of Women’s EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow.





The tournament will see 20 women’s international matches held at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre and all games will be live streamed, with highlight clips posted on social media.



Every Scotland and Wales match will be streamed on the BBC website worldwide, as well as on the Red Button and iPlayer. EuroHockey TV will also stream every match from the tournament.



Competing nations also have been offered the option to have their matches live streamed on their own social media platforms to help give sports fans across the globe visibility of the tournament.



Scottish Hockey is committed to live streaming and has live streamed all of its Scottish Cup and Grand Finals over the last few years. With support from EventScotland is has also live streamed Men’s EuroHockey Championship II in 2017; Men’s World League 1 in 2016; and U18 Boys’ and Girls’ EuroHockey Championship II in 2016.



David Sweetman, CEO of Scottish Hockey, said, “I’m delighted that we’ll be live streaming every match of what will be a fantastic women’s international hockey tournament. EventScotland has shown us excellent support in helping us showcase Scotland as a wonderful venue for international hockey tournaments, and Women’s EuroHockey Championship II is set to be another opportunity to show the world how good Glasgow is as a host for sport.



“It is really exciting to have BBC coverage of the event once again and it really helps us open up to a wider audience what a brilliant sport hockey is to watch, and to play.”



Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland’s Director of Events, said: “EventScotland is excited to be supporting Scottish Hockey to stream all the Women’s EuroHockey Championship II matches. Streaming has opened the door for so many live sports events, providing them with the platform to both engage with their fans during games as well as showcase their sport to new audiences. It has also allowed for the building of partnerships with mainstream broadcasters, like the BBC.



“As part of our women’s summer of sporting events, being able to support the broadcasting of the Women’s EuroHockey Championship II ensures we continue to shine a spotlight and build on the momentum shift currently behind women’s sport.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release