Live From Lima: Scouting Report - USMNT vs. Mexico

Published on Saturday, 03 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 54
As a lead up to today’s Pan American Games (PAG) match-up, here are a few details you’ll want to know before the starting whistle.



Game Day: Saturday, August 3, 2019

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Opponent: Mexico

FIH World Ranking: 32

2015 Pan American Games Finish: 6

Current Pan American Games Record: 1-0-1

Last Time USA Played Opponent: For their final pool matchup, USA will play another familiar opponent in Mexico. Just last month, the two faced each other at the FIH Series Finals in Bhubaneswar, India. Seven different USA players registered goals, including Michael Barminski (Ventura, Calif.) and Sean Cicchi (Thousand Oaks, Calif.) who both tallied two goals each in the 9-0 victory. One year earlier, the two teams battled head-to-head in the 2017 Hockey Series Open in Salamanca, Mexico, where they qualified to compete in India. A completely different game, USA fell behind early but managed to tie it 5-5. Francisco Aguilar sat atop the leaderboard in the Hockey Series Open with 16 goals in the tournament, while Guillermo Pedraza and Luis Villegas scored six and five goals, respectively.

What You Need to Know: Mexico managed to hold off No. 10 Canada for most of the first quarter in their opening game of the 2019 Pan American Games. Aguilar tallied a lone goal early in the third quarter off a penalty corner drag flick for Mexico, but Canada held a four-goal lead for the remainder of the match. For their second game of the tournament, Mexico took on the host nation and came out on top as Peru tried to make a comeback. Six different players, including Aguilar, all contributed goals in the 8-2 win. USA is coming off a tough loss to Canada where they were unable to answer four goals by their neighbors to the north. USA held off any additional scoring in the fourth quarter, but their last-minute attempts to get on the scoreboard fell short. Looking to finish pool play with a win, USA will come out strong against Mexico.

Mexico Roster:
#            Name     Caps
3           Yamil Mendez     38
5           Roberto Garcia (C)     138
6           Maximiliano Mendez     40
7           Edgar Garcia     117
9           Miguel Leon     56
10           Alexander Palma     15
11         Ruben Martinez     108
15           Francisco Aguilar     102
16           Luis Gonzalez     41
17           Daniel Castillo     52
18           David Terminel     32
22           Erik Hernandez     6
23           Luis Villegas     21
25           Juan Sosa     4
26           Jorge Estrada     6
29           Jose Hernandez (GK)     52
                   
            Head Coach: Pol Moreno
            Manager: Hector Chavira

USFHA media release

