



As a lead up to today’s Pan American Games (PAG) match-up, here are a few details you’ll want to know before the starting whistle.





Game Day: Saturday, August 3, 2019



Time: 1:00 p.m. ET



Opponent: Mexico



FIH World Ranking: 32



2015 Pan American Games Finish: 6



Current Pan American Games Record: 1-0-1



Last Time USA Played Opponent: For their final pool matchup, USA will play another familiar opponent in Mexico. Just last month, the two faced each other at the FIH Series Finals in Bhubaneswar, India. Seven different USA players registered goals, including Michael Barminski (Ventura, Calif.) and Sean Cicchi (Thousand Oaks, Calif.) who both tallied two goals each in the 9-0 victory. One year earlier, the two teams battled head-to-head in the 2017 Hockey Series Open in Salamanca, Mexico, where they qualified to compete in India. A completely different game, USA fell behind early but managed to tie it 5-5. Francisco Aguilar sat atop the leaderboard in the Hockey Series Open with 16 goals in the tournament, while Guillermo Pedraza and Luis Villegas scored six and five goals, respectively.



What You Need to Know: Mexico managed to hold off No. 10 Canada for most of the first quarter in their opening game of the 2019 Pan American Games. Aguilar tallied a lone goal early in the third quarter off a penalty corner drag flick for Mexico, but Canada held a four-goal lead for the remainder of the match. For their second game of the tournament, Mexico took on the host nation and came out on top as Peru tried to make a comeback. Six different players, including Aguilar, all contributed goals in the 8-2 win. USA is coming off a tough loss to Canada where they were unable to answer four goals by their neighbors to the north. USA held off any additional scoring in the fourth quarter, but their last-minute attempts to get on the scoreboard fell short. Looking to finish pool play with a win, USA will come out strong against Mexico.



Mexico Roster:

# Name Caps

3 Yamil Mendez 38

5 Roberto Garcia (C) 138

6 Maximiliano Mendez 40

7 Edgar Garcia 117

9 Miguel Leon 56

10 Alexander Palma 15

11 Ruben Martinez 108

15 Francisco Aguilar 102

16 Luis Gonzalez 41

17 Daniel Castillo 52

18 David Terminel 32

22 Erik Hernandez 6

23 Luis Villegas 21

25 Juan Sosa 4

26 Jorge Estrada 6

29 Jose Hernandez (GK) 52



Head Coach: Pol Moreno

Manager: Hector Chavira



USFHA media release