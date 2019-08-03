Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Quarter-final placings revealed as Argentina, USA take top spots in pool play on Day 5

Published on Saturday, 03 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 61
Ali Baggott


URU v CAN. Photo: Yan Huckendubler

Day 5 of the Pan American Games wrapped up pool-play to set the stage for the quarter finals. Canada locked up second place in Pool A with a 5-0 win over Uruguay, while Mackenzie Allessie scored four goals to lift USA to the top of Pool B with an 8-0 win over Peru. Argentina's Noel Barrionuevo had four goals in a 13-1 victory over Cuba to secure first spot of Pool A, while Chile bet Mexico 2-0.

 

WOMEN Pool A: Uruguay vs. Canada (0-5)

Goals on penalty corners, in free play and on a penalty stroke showed that Canada’s offensive powers were firing on all cylinders in their 5-0 win over Uruguay on Day 5 of the Pan American Games. Sara McManus scored two goals in a game that locked Canada in to second spot of Pool B.

WOMEN Pool B: USA vs. Peru (8-0)

A four-goal performance from Mackenzie Allessie propelled the USA to the top of Pool B after an 8-0 win over hosts Peru in the teams’ first-ever match up. Despite the score margin Peru goalkeeper Chaira Conetta was superb, while her team mates showed a great defensive improvement in just three games of the tournament.

WOMEN Pool A: Argentina vs. Cuba (13-1)

Argentina affirmed their spot at the top of Pool A with a convincing 13-1 victory over Cuba. An eight goal first half depicted the flow of the game despite several saves from Cuba keeper Yurismailis Garcia.

WOMEN Pool B: Mexico vs. Chile (0-2)

It wasn’t easy but Chile were able to find the net twice on several chances for a 2-0 victory over Mexico and ultimately second place in Pool B. Carolina Garcia and Manuela Urroz each scored for Chile in the win.

With pool-play over, the teams will now look towards the quarter-finals on August 4. The quarter-finals will cross-over as follows: Argentina vs. Peru (9:30), Canada vs. Mexico (11:45), Uruguay vs. Chile (15:00) and Cuba vs USA (17:15). All times are local to Peru (-5 GTM). 

Semifinal action will take place on August 6 and finals on August 9.

Follow the Pan American Hockey Federation on InstagramTwitter and Facebook at @panamhockey and online at panamhockey.org for the latest information.

Pan American Hockey Federation media release

