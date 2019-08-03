Lima (PER)



Results



2 Aug 2019 URU v CAN (Pool A) 0 - 5

2 Aug 2019 USA v PER (Pool B) 8 - 0

2 Aug 2019 ARG v CUB (Pool A) 13 - 1

2 Aug 2019 MEX v CHI (Pool B) 0 - 2



Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Argentina 3 3 0 0 18 1 17 9 2 Canada 3 2 0 1 15 3 12 6 3 Uruguay 3 1 0 2 8 8 0 3 4 Cuba 3 0 0 3 2 31 -29 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 United States 3 3 0 0 17 2 15 9 2 Chile 3 2 0 1 17 4 13 6 3 Mexico 3 1 0 2 4 7 -3 3 4 Peru 3 0 0 3 0 25 -25 0

