Pan Am Games 2019 (Women) - Day 6
Lima (PER)
Results
2 Aug 2019 URU v CAN (Pool A) 0 - 5
2 Aug 2019 USA v PER (Pool B) 8 - 0
2 Aug 2019 ARG v CUB (Pool A) 13 - 1
2 Aug 2019 MEX v CHI (Pool B) 0 - 2
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|3
|3
|0
|0
|18
|1
|17
|9
|2
|Canada
|3
|2
|0
|1
|15
|3
|12
|6
|3
|Uruguay
|3
|1
|0
|2
|8
|8
|0
|3
|4
|Cuba
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|31
|-29
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|United States
|3
|3
|0
|0
|17
|2
|15
|9
|2
|Chile
|3
|2
|0
|1
|17
|4
|13
|6
|3
|Mexico
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|3
|4
|Peru
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|25
|-25
|0