By Jugjet Singh





SSTMI-UniTen pose for a group photo following the final match.- NSTP/Asyraf Hamzah.



Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) Thunderbolts completed a grand double by retaining their Malaysian Junior Hockey League TNB Cup crown yesterday.





SSTMI, who had also won the league title this year, defeated Pahang Thunderbolts 3-0 in the final at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil for their eighth TNB Cup success.





SSTMI Thunderbolts’ Shamir Rizmi Shamsul celebrates after scoring one of his two goals against Pahang Thunderbolts in the TNB Cup final yesterday.- NSTP/Asyraf Hamzah



Shamir Rizmi Shamsul (fourth and 24th) and Amirul Hamizan Azahar (42nd) netted for the champions.



The women’s final, meanwhile, turned out to be a 10-goal thriller, with SSTMI-UniTen being crowned champions after defeating Petaling Jaya City Council (PJCC) Black Widows 6-4.





SSTMI-UniTen’s Khairunnisa Ayuni Mohd Shahrudin (centre) celebrates a with teammates at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. -NSTP/Asyraf Hamzah.



SSTMI-UniTen netted through Khairunnisa Ayuni Shahrudin (sixth, 42nd), Nur Syaza Afiqah Safawi (43rd, 51st), Nur Hafizah Maznan (27th) and Nur Anisa Kartika Rahman (39th).



Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli (32nd, 40th), Nur Atira Ismail (54th) and Nor Asfarina Isahyifiqa Isahhidun (59th) responded for PJCC.



It was SSTMI-UniTen’s third TNB Cup crown.





SSTMI Thunderbolts’ celebrate after winning the boys Junior Hockey League TNB Cup. -NSTP/Asyraf Hamzah.



“Last year, we lost in the semi-finals, so there was pressure on my players to perform in the final. There were anxious moments today but we managed hold on for the victory,” said SSTMI-UniTen coach Azlizam Abdul Shukor, who has been with the school since 2000, yesterday.



RESULTS — Men’s Final: SSTMI Thunderbolts 3 Pahang Thunderbolts 0; Bronze: SSMS Resilient 0 Anderson Thunderbolts 2.



Women’s Final: PJCC Black Widows 4 SSTMI-UniTen 6; Bronze: PKS UniTen 1 Mutiara Impian 3.



New Straits Times