By AYUMBA AYODI and LOKEDER NATIOM





USIU's Clifford Ian (left) vies for the ball with Wazalendo's Stanley Chege during their men's hockey Premier League match at City Park Stadium, Nairobi on August 3, 2019. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NATION MEDIA GROUP



United States International University (USIU) needed Lawrence Makhatsa’s strike five minutes to the end to stun favourites Wazalendo 1-0 in a thrilling men’s hockey Premier League duel at City Park Stadium, Nairobi on Saturday.





Earlier, the evergreen Jackie Mwangi sunk a hat-trick as defending champions Telkom crushed Kenyatta University Titans 7-0, with Amira Sailors forcing Strathmore University Scorpions to a 0-0 draw at the same venue in the women's Premier League.



USIU might have shocked pre-match favourites Wazalendo, but the results saw them stay sixth with an improved tally of 10 points from two wins, four draws and three losses.



On the other hand, Telkom’s victory catapulted them two places to the top with 14 points, relegating USIU Spartans, also on 14 points to second place due to their superior goal difference.



Others scorers for Telkom, who led 3-0 at the break were Eleanor Chebet, who grabbed a brace, as well as Maureen Okumu and Flavia Mutiva, who scored one each.



Scorpions slumped one place to third with 12 points after they dropped vital points against Sailors, who stayed fifth, but with an improved tally of eight points.



USIU coach Tom Olal said they were in dire need of the victory so that they can close the first leg on a high and reflect on what to do in the final phase.



“We squandered many chances but getting the three points is what is important,” said Olal



“We scored at the right time when concertation was low and managed to sustain the pressure in the last two minutes.”



It was USIU’s second win after their 1-0 win against Sailors.



“The break gives us something to focus on after many draws and losses, but again, the boys now know they can do it if they want to,” said Olal.



Fidelis Kimanzi rued the many injuries and a depleted bench.



“The results are not what I wanted, but the performance was good considering that I missed most of my key players and those available had minor injuries which affected us,” said Kimanzi.



Daily Nation