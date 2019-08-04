



KUALA LUMPUR: The national hockey team are on the verge of winning the four-nation invitational tournament in Barcelona, Spain. The team, ranked 12th in the world, came back from a goal down to beat world No. 11 Ireland 2-1 on Friday to top the standings.





On Thursday, they fought back from two goals down to beat world No. 9 Spain 4-2 in the opening match.



Malaysia just need a draw against world No. 6 England today to emerge as the winners.



Team manager Stephen van Huizen was happy to see a change in the way the players approach the game.



“We used to take the lead and then allow our opponents to come back from behind to beat us in matches. Now, we are putting pressure on our opponents, ” said Stephen.



On Friday, Ireland took the lead off a penalty corner converted by Shane O’ Donoghue in the ninth minute.



But Malaysia, who are using the playing tour in Europe as part of their preparation for the Tokyo Olympic Games qualifiers in October, made a fast counter attack to equalise in the same minute (ninth minute) through Mohd Fitri Saari from a deflection off a pass by his elder brother Faizal.



It was the fastest equalising goal netted by the Malaysian team against a European side.



Malaysia continued to pile the pressure and their perseverance paid off with a winning goal by Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim (pic) off a penalty corner drag flick in the 33rd minute.



