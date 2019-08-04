By Jugjet Singh





National hockey team in action against Ireland during the Four-Nation Invitational tournament in Terrassa, Spain. -Pic source: Facebook/MalaysianHockeyConfederation



Malaysia maintained their superb form in the Four-Nation Invitational by edging World No 11 Ireland 2-1 for their second straight win in the tournament in Terrassa, Spain, on Friday.





Earlier, World No 12 Malaysia caused a major upset by overcoming ninth-ranked Spain 4-3. The team will play England today.



The matches are being used by national coach Roelant Oltmans to prepare for the final round of the Tokyo Olympic qualifier in October. They will play Spain, Germany, New Zealand or Canada.



On Friday, Ireland took the lead through Shane O'Donoghue in the ninth minute but Fitri Saari equalised for Malaysia seconds later.



Razie Rahim scored the winner from a penalty corner in the 33rd minute.



“We didn’t start well in the first quarter. We were down 1-0 before we equalised and that was the game-changer.



“It is satisfying to have two wins. We need to be competitive against England, although the World No 6 did not do too well against Ireland and Spain,” said Oltmans yesterday.



England drew 3-3 against Ireland before going down 4-2 to Spain in earlier matches.



In their last meeting, Malaysia were hammered 7-0 by England at last year’s Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.



New Straits Times