By Stephen Ignacio



Gibraltar’s final day of the Eurohockey brought probably the biggest roar from the home crowd as they claimed 3rd place in style.





A convincing 7-2 victory left no doubt about who had dominated the match. Portugal had already sunk heads by halftime as they saw Gibraltar run away with the lead. A 4-0 score line making it all to obvious were the match was heading.



It had been a nervy start for Gibraltar but Shane Ramagge calmed nerves as he sunk in the first.



Gibraltar gaining confidence from taking the lead soon saw themselves add a second through López in the second quarter. Carl Rammage was to secured the third before Lopez struck again to make it four.



It had not been without some great work at the back, especially keeper Borg who produced some incredible saves. Enough to see him get a standing ovation as he left the pitch.



Portugal scores a magnificent driven goal to make it 4-1. This just made Gibraltar week another. Hernández running at Portugal’s defense combine well with Valarino who was causing mayhem on the flank for Portugal’s defense. The 5-1 saw Gibraltar playing and controlling the game. But Portugal were to score again.

Henwood struck the sixth from a short corner.



It was all Gibraltar from then on with a few good saves from Borg but with Gibraltar setting the pace. The seventh goal seemed inevitable as Gibraltar claimed bronze.

The crowd recognizing three of the biggest contributors to Gibraltar’s success as they stood to applaud Ramagge (Carl), Henwood and Borg as they came off in the final minute.



Gibraltar Chronicle