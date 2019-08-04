



LIMA, Peru – ESPN’s broadcast schedule now features the final three days of Pan American Games competition! With this announcement, the men’s quarterfinals on Thursday, August 8, women’s finals on Friday, August 9 and men’s finals on Saturday, August 10 will be available for stream by going to WatchESPN.com.





The 2019 Pan American Games hockey competition got underway on July 29. The No. 13 U.S. Women’s National Team went undefeated in pool play and claimed the top spot after victories over No. 30 Mexico (5-0), No. 15 Chile (4-2) and No. 38 Peru (8-0). The women are set to take on No. 63 Cuba in the final quarterfinal match of the day on Sunday, August 4.



The No. 24 U.S. Men’s National Team finished second in their pool after wins over No. 55 Peru (16-0) and No. 32 Mexico (5-1) and a loss to No. 10 Canada (0-4).



Disclaimer: ESPN broadcast, times and channels are subject to change. Fans should check ESPN for the latest listings.



USFHA media release