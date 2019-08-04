



As a lead up to today’s Pan American Games (PAG) match-up, here are a few details you’ll want to know before the starting whistle.





Game Day: Sunday, August 4, 2019



Time: 6:15 p.m. ET



Opponent: Cuba



FIH World Ranking: 63



2015 Pan American Games Finish: 8



Current Pan American Games Record: 0-0-3



Last Time USA Played Opponent: In the 2015 Pan American Games held in Toronto, Canada, the USWNT dominated No. 63 Cuba in their final pool play game. USA scored 12 goals against their opponent to seal their placement in the quarterfinals. While the USWNT rostered a different team in 2015, nine different players tallied their name on the goal sheet. Cuba went on to finish last in the standings.



What You Need to Know: With most of their players earning their first international caps in this tournament, Cuba has suffered from inexperience in its first three games. They were denied most chances to score besides two goals, one against No. 3 Argentina and another against No. 25 Uruguay. However, they have been scored on 31 times over the course of three pool games. The USWNT went undefeated in pool play with strong performances against Peru and Mexico. They proved their determination as they came back from a two-goal deficit against Chile, scoring four goals in the fourth quarter. The team that comes out on top in the quarterfinals will secure a spot in the semifinals.



Cuba Roster:

# Name Caps

1 Yusnaidy Betancourt (GK) 17

2 Yurismailis Garcia (GK) 5

4 Sunaylis Nikle (C) 3

6 Roseli Harrys 3

8 Arlettis Tirse 3

9 Brizaida Ramos 3

11 Leticia Fernandez 3

12 Yunia Milanes 3

13 Yuraima Vera 3

14 Yadira Miclin 2

15 Jennifer Martinez 3

16 Jessica Ortiz 5

18 Yeskenia Gutierre 3

21 Yurima Soria 3

25 Yurisleydis Reyes 3

26 Lismary Gonzalez 3



Head Coach: Nelson Ginorio Vega

Manager: Amado Amoros



USFHA media release