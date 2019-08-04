Canada tops pool B with a 14-1 victory over host Peru



By Ali Lee





Photo: Yan Huckendubler



Eight different scorers got on the board in Canada’s 14-1 victory over hosts Peru. Oliver Scholfield scored a hat trick as Canada affirms their spot at the top of Pool B heading in to the quarter-finals. Peru’s Rodrigo Diaz Espinosa scored for Peru.





Canada wasted no time showcasing the depth of their scoring abilities after notching seven goals in the opening half. Iain Smythe opened the scoring in the third minute after he smashed a back-hand shot in to the top of the net. Gordie Johnston continued his penalty corner success burying a flick in the fourth minute. Seconds later, John Smythe set up Jamie Wallace for a 3-0 Canada lead.



Peru broke out of their back field on a long run from Rodrigo Diaz Espinosa who found a foot just inside the Canadian circle. The home crowd roared as Diaz Espinosa’s penalty corner flick ricocheted off the Canadian defence and bounced past Canadian keeper David Carter to make it just 3-1 for Canada. Canada had numerous free play chances from there but Peru keeper Felix Mafferetti did well to disrupt the plays.



In the 14th minute Canadian skipper Scott Tupper delivered on another Canadian penalty corner to give Canada a 4-1 lead heading in to the second quarter.



Off a long corner pass Sukhi Panesar floated the ball through a crowd of Peru defenders at the top of the circle and unleashed a back-hand to seal a fifth goal for Canada. Keegan Pereira and Scholfield each added a goal before half time to make it 7-1 for Canada.



Balraj Panesar set up Canada’s eighth goal on a sideline free hit. The 50-yard smash was deflected into the net with ease by Mark Pearson. Moments later Johnston passed to Wallace who did a nifty behind-the-back deflection for a 9-1 Canada lead. With all kinds of space now Tupper was able to feed Pearson on the left of the circle and his back-hand cross met the stick of Scholfield for goal number ten. Pearson scored again in the 42nd minute when he stole the ball of Peru’s Christopher Knight and buried it from a near-impossible baseline angle.



Brenden Bissett’s pressure caused another Peru turnover and the lifted pass to Scholfield was expertly smashed in out of the air and on the reverse for a 12-1 Canada advantage. With Johnston and Tupper off, Pereira scored on a low penalty corner flick in the 55th minute. Tupper made it 14-1 with less than four minutes to go after he put in a rebound off a shot from Froese.



Canada secured their spot at the top of Pool B and will now face Trindad and Tobago in their quarter-final match up, while Peru will play Argentina.





Photo: Yan Huckendubler



Field Hockey Canada media release