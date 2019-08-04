Ali Baggott





CHI v TTO Photo: Yan Huckendubler



Day 6 of the Pan American Games is the final day of men's round-robin play to finalize placings heading in to the quarter-finals. Goals from Martin Rodriguez and Juan Amoroso lifted Chile 2-0 over winless Trinidad and Tobago in the first game. Two goals from Alberto Montilla gave the USA a 5-1 win over Mexico and preserves them a spot in the Top 2 of Pool B. Argentina blanked Cuba 9-0 scoring seven goals in the second half.

MEN POOL A: Chile vs. Trinidad & Tobago (2-0)

Chile secured second spot in Pool A after a 2-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago on Day 6 of the Pan American Games. Martin Rodriguez and Juan Amoroso each got on the board for Chile.

MEN POOL B: Mexico vs. USA (1-5)

A resilient American side wore down Mexico and scored four goals in the second half to win 5-1. Twenty-one-year old Alberto Montilla scored two goals for the USA, while Mexico’s lone goal came from David Terminel Calleja.

MEN POOL A: Argentina vs. Cuba (9-0)

Cuba held Argentina to a two-goal differential for 40 minutes of play before eventually wearing and conceding a 9-0 loss to the Leones. Seven goals in the second half helped Argentina go undefeated in pool- play and secure the top of Pool A.

MEN POOL B: Canada vs. Peru (14-1)

Eight different scorers got on the board in Canada’s 14-1 victory over hosts Peru. Oliver Scholfield scored a hat trick as Canada affirms their spot at the top of Pool B heading in to the quarter-finals. Peru’s Rodrigo Diaz Espinosa scored for Peru.

Quarter-final action will take place on August 5 with the first-placed teams crossing over with teh fourth-placed teams in the opposite pool. The second and third-placed teams will cross over with each other. Games will take place at 13:30 (Argentina vs. Peru), 15:45 (Chile vs. Mexico), 18:00 (Cuba vs. USA) and 20:15 (Trinidad & Tobago vs. Canada).. All times are listed local to Lima (-5 GTM).

Semifinal action will take place on August 7 and finals on August 10.

Pan American Hockey Federation media release