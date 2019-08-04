Lima (PER)



Results



3 Aug 2019 CHI v TTO (Pool A) 2 - 0

3 Aug 2019 MEX v USA (Pool B) 1 - 5

3 Aug 2019 ARG v CUB (Pool A) 9 - 0

3 Aug 2019 CAN v PER (Pool B) 14 - 1



Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Argentina 3 3 0 0 20 1 19 9 2 Chile 3 2 0 1 7 5 2 6 3 Cuba 3 1 0 2 3 15 -12 3 4 Trinidad & Tobago 3 0 0 3 2 11 -9 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Canada 3 3 0 0 23 2 21 9 2 United States 3 2 0 1 21 5 16 6 3 Mexico 3 1 0 2 10 12 -2 3 4 Peru 3 0 0 3 3 38 -35 0

