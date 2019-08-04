Pan Am Games 2019 (Men) - Day 7
Lima (PER)
Results
3 Aug 2019 CHI v TTO (Pool A) 2 - 0
3 Aug 2019 MEX v USA (Pool B) 1 - 5
3 Aug 2019 ARG v CUB (Pool A) 9 - 0
3 Aug 2019 CAN v PER (Pool B) 14 - 1
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|3
|3
|0
|0
|20
|1
|19
|9
|2
|Chile
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|5
|2
|6
|3
|Cuba
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|15
|-12
|3
|4
|Trinidad & Tobago
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|11
|-9
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Canada
|3
|3
|0
|0
|23
|2
|21
|9
|2
|United States
|3
|2
|0
|1
|21
|5
|16
|6
|3
|Mexico
|3
|1
|0
|2
|10
|12
|-2
|3
|4
|Peru
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|38
|-35
|0