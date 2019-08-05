

A class above: SSTMI Thunderbolts players and staff celebrate after winning the TNB Cup final against AHP-MSP-Thunderbolts at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Saturday. —­ FAIHAN GHANI/ The Star



PETALING JAYA: There is no stopping SSTMI Thunderbolts after they won their eighth TNB Cup title in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League.





The sports school defeated AHP-MSP Thunderbolts 3-0 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Saturday to secure the double this year. They had earlier won the National Junior Hockey League last month.



Coach Wan Mohd Roslan Wan Abdul Rahman said the team played well despite the absence of three key players – Mohamad Akhimullah Anuar Esook, Muhammad Arif Syafie Ishak and Muhammad Noor Firdaus Rosdi – who are with the national team in Europe.



“We were a bit worried playing without them but the boys performed creditably, ” he said.



“We now have able replacements for the future. It’s heartening to see them taking up the challenge.”



In the women’s final, SSTMI-PKS United defeated MBPJ Black Widow 6-4 for their third TNB Cup.



The Star of Malaysia