By AYUMBA AYODI





Telkom's Maureen Okumu (left) celebrates her goal with teammate Phanice Olunga during their Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match against Sliders on August 4, 2019 at City Park Stadium. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Ageless Jackie Mwangi and Maureen Okumu scored a brace each as Telkom crushed Sliders 6-1 in a one-sided duel at City Park to go three points clear atop the women’s hockey Premier League.





Barbara Simiyu and Terry Juma scored Telkom’s other goals in a match they led 2-0 at the break, before exploding to crush Sliders and take their tally to 17 points. Noel Makena handed Sliders the consolation goal with seconds to go.



Earlier, Kenya Police went a point closer to leaders Butali Sugar Warriors in men’s Premier League when they battled to beat stubborn Sailors 2-1 at the same venue



Telkom, who are chasing their 22nd league title, went into the weekend in third place in league with 11 points, but would thump Kenyatta University Titans 7-0 on Saturday, before subjecting the 1998 champions Slider to similar wrath to go top.



Telkom, who are due to adopt a new name, Queens of Hockey, when the season ends, takes a break after the first leg, having claimed five wins and two draws.



United States International University (USIU) Spartans are second with 14 points drawn from four wins, two draws and a loss and are followed by Strathmore University Scorpions on 12 points.



Daily Nation