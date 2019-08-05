

KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has set its eyes on the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris although the country's qualification to the games next year in Tokyo remains in the doldrums.





Speaking to Geo.tv, the PHF's newly-appointed secretary-general, Asif Bajwa, said the governing body for national hockey had set its eyes on the Paris Olympics scheduled for 2024 and, if everything goes according to the plan, the team would then be in a position to be on the medals' table.



“We have set Olympics 2024 as our target and have been planning to be at medals podium in the Olympics in 2024," Bajwa said in an interview with Geo.tv on Sunday. "I can assure you that we will be in a position to be among medal tally candidates."



The PHF boss, however, noted that he had still not given up hopes for the team's qualification for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. “We will know by next month about our tournament.



"We will play our best shot and try best to qualify for the next Olympics,” he said, adding that it was good to see hockey back in action and terming the national hockey championship a “satisfying sight”.



Bajwa said: “Hockey is our national sport and it was so unfortunate that we were not able to hold a national championship in the last two years.



"We have started resuming activities, and, of course, when you start doing things, you get to know about shortcomings. We have answered them all and, now, we are heading towards a final in a befitting manner.



"It is satisfying to see hockey being active again,” he mentioned.



Bajwa also highlighted his plans to expand Pakistan’s domestic hockey, with an aim to nationalise the sport once again. “Our plan is very ambitious,” he said.



“Our selection committee has been tasked to scout new talent. We want to add seven to eight national level tournaments in domestic hockey that will be spread to different venues of the country so that hockey can be seen being played everywhere, from KP to Sindh and Balochistan to Punjab.



"We want to nationalise hockey so that it can be played in each province of the country," he said. "Each province should host at least two tournaments."



In addition, Pakistan would also have a “Whites” team, along with a national squad and a junior team to prepare for the next junior world cup, the PHF chief explained. “We are also launching our program for 2025 junior world cup,” he said.



“This should have been started earlier … anyway, it is never too late,” Bajwa added, vowing not to let Pakistan miss any major tournament from now on.



