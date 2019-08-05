Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

U.S. O-50 Men’s Masters Team Prepare for WMH European Masters Championship

Published on Monday, 05 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 11
View Comments

KREFELD, Germany – In four days, the U.S. O-50 Men's Masters Team will start competition at the 2019 World Masters Hockey (WMH) European Masters Championship in Krefeld, Germany. Taking place from August 8 to 17 at the Crefeld Hockey and Tennis Club, this event will feature more than 30 men’s and women’s international teams from ten countries in the O-50 and O-55 age categories.



USA sits in Pool A with England, Ireland, Italy and Spain. Pool B features France, Germany, The Netherlands, Scotland and Wales. They will open up European Masters Championship play on Thursday, August 8 at 6:00 a.m. ET against Spain.

U.S O-50 Men’s Masters European Masters Championship Schedule:

Thursday, August 8        USA vs. Spain        6:00 AM ET
Friday, August 9        USA vs. Ireland    8:00 AM ET
Saturday, August 10    USA vs. Italy        7:00 AM ET
Tuesday, August 13    USA vs. England    10:00 AM ET

In preparation for the tournament the U.S. O-50 Men’s Masters Team had formal practices and competed in the Shooting Star Masters Tournament, a USA Field Hockey Sanctioned Event, from August 2 to 4 at Yale University in New Haven, Conn. The squad will arrive in Germany on August 7 where they will have practice sessions with their German coaching staff.

U.S. O-50 Men’s Masters European Masters Championship Roster:

Prashant Aji (San Jose, Calif.), Amir Akhtar (Tuttle, Okla.), Erik Enters (Harleysville, Pa.), Matt Hanson (Virginia Beach, Va.), Stanley Iyadurai (Dublin, Ohio), Peter Jones (Stamford, Conn.), Riaz Khan (Mission Viejo, Calif.), Markus Krueger (Seattle, Wash.), Damien Lanyon (Solana Beach, Calif.), Hugo Mazzalupi (Wayne, Pa.), John McGraw (Mechanicsburg, Pa.), Pradeep Menon (Cumming, Ga.), Michael Merkx (Moorestown, N.J.), Manny Morales (Miami, Fla.), Ulrich Reinhardt (Ann Arbor, Mich.), Alexander Rooks (Belmont, Mass.), Asim Siddiqui (Arlington, Va.), Paul Slaats (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

The O-50 men’s team will be led by head coach Claus Buehs, assisted by Christoph Weber and managed by Ishbel Dickens.

For more information regarding the WMH European Masters Championship including the full schedule, results, rosters and more, check out the official event page by clicking here.

USFHA media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.