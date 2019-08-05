KREFELD, Germany – In four days, the U.S. O-50 Men's Masters Team will start competition at the 2019 World Masters Hockey (WMH) European Masters Championship in Krefeld, Germany. Taking place from August 8 to 17 at the Crefeld Hockey and Tennis Club, this event will feature more than 30 men’s and women’s international teams from ten countries in the O-50 and O-55 age categories.





USA sits in Pool A with England, Ireland, Italy and Spain. Pool B features France, Germany, The Netherlands, Scotland and Wales. They will open up European Masters Championship play on Thursday, August 8 at 6:00 a.m. ET against Spain.



U.S O-50 Men’s Masters European Masters Championship Schedule:



Thursday, August 8 USA vs. Spain 6:00 AM ET

Friday, August 9 USA vs. Ireland 8:00 AM ET

Saturday, August 10 USA vs. Italy 7:00 AM ET

Tuesday, August 13 USA vs. England 10:00 AM ET



In preparation for the tournament the U.S. O-50 Men’s Masters Team had formal practices and competed in the Shooting Star Masters Tournament, a USA Field Hockey Sanctioned Event, from August 2 to 4 at Yale University in New Haven, Conn. The squad will arrive in Germany on August 7 where they will have practice sessions with their German coaching staff.



U.S. O-50 Men’s Masters European Masters Championship Roster:



Prashant Aji (San Jose, Calif.), Amir Akhtar (Tuttle, Okla.), Erik Enters (Harleysville, Pa.), Matt Hanson (Virginia Beach, Va.), Stanley Iyadurai (Dublin, Ohio), Peter Jones (Stamford, Conn.), Riaz Khan (Mission Viejo, Calif.), Markus Krueger (Seattle, Wash.), Damien Lanyon (Solana Beach, Calif.), Hugo Mazzalupi (Wayne, Pa.), John McGraw (Mechanicsburg, Pa.), Pradeep Menon (Cumming, Ga.), Michael Merkx (Moorestown, N.J.), Manny Morales (Miami, Fla.), Ulrich Reinhardt (Ann Arbor, Mich.), Alexander Rooks (Belmont, Mass.), Asim Siddiqui (Arlington, Va.), Paul Slaats (Ann Arbor, Mich.)



The O-50 men’s team will be led by head coach Claus Buehs, assisted by Christoph Weber and managed by Ishbel Dickens.



For more information regarding the WMH European Masters Championship including the full schedule, results, rosters and more, check out the official event page by clicking here.



USFHA media release