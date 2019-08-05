



Ireland fell to a last minute equaliser for the second time in three outings in Terrassa to leave them in third place from their Four Nations event.





On Sunday, Shane O’Donoghue twice had Ireland in front from set piece goals but Spain fought back both times with Ignacio Rodriguez netting with the last play of the game for a 2-2 outcome.



O’Donoghue gave the Green Machine the lead in the 13th minute from a penalty stroke and they were good value for that slender lead at half-time.



Spain, though, pounced on some indecision in defence to win a penalty corner which Pau Quemada converted for 1-1 in the third quarter.



O’Donoghue restored the advantage with his fourth goal of the competition – his 106th international strike – with eight minutes to go.



But Spain, ranked ninth in the world to Ireland’s 11th, came on strong in the last phase and won a set piece which Rodriguez got on the end of, denying Ireland a win over Spain for just a second time in 17 meetings.



It followed Thursday’s 3-3 draw with England when former Irish international Mark Gleghorne nabbed a leveller with less than a minute to go.



As such, Ireland ended third overall with a sense of frustration as two wins slipped them by. Malaysia were overall winners with Spain second and England fourth.



Alexander Cox’s Irish side will complete their pre-European Championships match preparations with a Tuesday rematch against Spain in Barcelona.



Men’s Four Nations (Terrassa)



Ireland 2 (S O’Donoghue 2) Spain 2 (P Quemada, I Rodriguez)



Ireland: J Carr, J Jackson, J Bell, E Magee, K Shimmins, S O’Donoghue, S Murray, B Walker, D Walsh, P Gleghorne, L Cole

Subs: T Cross, M Robson, C Harte, J Duncan, S Loughrey, S Cole, M Ingram



Spain: Q Cortes, S Enrique, I Rodriguez, M Salles, R Santana, L Piera, X Lleonart, V Ruiz, A Beltran, J Romeu, P Quemada

Subs: R Sanchez, M Serrahima, E Gonzalez, J Tarres, D Arana, M Miralles, M Garin



The Hook