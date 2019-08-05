Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey team draw cheers after topping four-nation tournament

Published on Monday, 05 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 10
By T. AVINESHWARAN


Razie Rahim

PETALING JAYA: The national hockey team have received a timely boost ahead of the Olympic Games qualifiers.



Malaysia were held to a 3-3 draw by world No. 6 England in the final match of the four-nation invitation tournament in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday but it was good enough for them to emerge as the champions.

World No. 12 Malaysia collected seven points to top the league.

In the earlier two matches, they fought back from two goals down to beat world No. 9 Spain 4-2 and again staged a comeback to beat 11th ranked Ireland 2-1.

The Malaysians stumped the English lads by taking a two-goal lead in the first half through penalty corner specialist Razie Rahim (pic) (third minute) and Fitri Saari (ninth).

England fought back through Sam Ward in the 24th minute and Christopher Griffiths in the 34th.

A resilient Malaysia regained the lead through Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil in the 54th minute but Phil Roper saved England the blushes by scoring the all-important equaliser in the 57th.

Razie is Malaysia’s top scorer in the tournament with three goals while Fitri and Tengku Ahmad have two each.

The side led by Roelant Oltmans have impressed in Europe and are hoping to win their Olympic Games ticket during the final qualifiers in Europe in November.

But before that, Malaysia play friendly matches against Holland (two matches) in Breda from Aug 6-8 and Belgium (two matches) in Antwerp from Aug 10-12.

The Star of Malaysia

