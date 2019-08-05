By Jugjet Singh





Razie Rahim (left) defends against an England player in Terrassa, Spain, yesterday.



THE national team ended their Four-Nation campaign by holding World No 6 England to a 3-3 draw in Terrassa, Spain yesterday.





In earlier matches, they defeated World No 9 Spain (4-3) and 11th-ranked Ireland (2-1).



For the record, Malaysia were the lowest ranking team in the competition at World No 12.



Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal hopes the players will learn from the experience in Spain.



“Our team were thrashed 7-0 by England in last year’s Commonwealth Games, so the draw today is a great result,” said Subahan yesterday.



“We sent our players there to learn how to be consistent in their approach and I think they are picking up fast and gaining confidence.



“I hope the team will carry forward this momentum into the Olympic Qualifier (in October), where we need to win and qualify for next year’s Tokyo Olympics.



“The coach (Roelant Oltmans) has been in constant contact with me and there will be a few changes in the team after they return from Europe.”



In yesterday’s match, Malaysia scored through Razie Rahim, Fitri Saari and Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil.



The team will now head to the Netherlands to play against the Dutch on Aug 6-8 before moving their base to Antwerp for friendly matches against Belgium on Aug 9-12.



After the stint in Europe, Oltmans’ side will be involved in a Four-Nation with New Zealand, Australia and Japan on Aug 19-23 to test the Olympic venue in Tokyo.



New Straits Times