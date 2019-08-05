

Photo: Duncan Gray



Scotland, cheered on by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and a full house of fans at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre, won their opening match of Women’s EuroHockey Championship II 7-0.





A double for both Kaz Cuthbert and Lucy Lanigan; and goals from Charlotte Watson; Emily Dark; and Fiona Burnet gave Scotland an excellent opening result to the tournament.



Scotland got off to a flying start; Charlotte Watson opened the scoring after good build up down the right. The ball was cut back by Kaz Cuthbert who finished off by Watson for 1-0.



Lucy Lanigan came close a short time later when her shot in the D was well blocked. Lanigan wouldn’t be denied a second time when she slid the ball low past the goalkeeper for 2-0.





Scotland v Ukraine – photo by Duncan Gray



A good break by Scotland down the right had Sarah Jamieson turn well and smash the post with a powerful effort.



It went to 3-0 in the second quarter when captain Cuthbert smashed a rebound from a penalty corner low against the backboard for 3-0.



The Scots were rampant. Sarah Robertson ran half the length of the pitch and picked out Emily Dark at the far post, but she mishit the shot and it bounced clear.



Dark was heavily involved in Scotland’s fourth goal; a slick break down the right found Dark in the D who tried to force the ball home, her effort broke to Fiona Burnet and she made it 4-0.



Ukraine had a very good spell of pressure as they tried to play their way back into the match. Amy Gibson was forced into a quality save at her top right corner to keep the Ukrainians out.



The comeback was put down by a screamer by Emily Dark. Dark unleashed an absolute rocket into the bottom left corner of the net for 5-0.



Lanigan then bagged her double through a very good team goal by Scotland. A counter attack saw Jamieson produce some mesmeric skill to go past a couple of defenders, to find Lanigan to score from close range.



Cuthbert completed the scoring when she bagged her second when she popped up at the far post to prod the ball home and make it 7-0.





Scotland v Ukraine. The Scotland team with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. – photo by Duncan Gray



Scottish Hockey Union media release