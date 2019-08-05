EuroHockey Championship II (Women) 2019 - Day 2
Glasgow, Scotland
Results
4 Aug 2019 ITA v WAL (Pool A) 3 - 1
4 Aug 2019 POL v TUR (Pool A) 6 - 0
4 Aug 2019 SCO v UKR (Pool B) 7 - 0
4 Aug 2019 CZE v AUT (Pool B) 2 - 2
Fixtures (GMT +1)
5 Aug 2019 15:45 WAL v TUR (Pool A)
5 Aug 2019 18:00 POL v ITA (Pool A)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Poland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|3
|2
|Italy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Wales
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|4
|Turkey
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|-6
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Scotland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|3
|2
|Austria
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Czech Republic
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Ukraine
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|-7
|0