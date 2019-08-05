



As a lead up to today’s Pan American Games (PAG) match-up, here are a few details you’ll want to know before the starting whistle.





Game Day: Monday, August 5, 2019



Time: 7:00 p.m. ET



Opponent: Cuba



FIH World Ranking: 69



2015 Pan American Games Finish: 8



Current Pan American Games Record: 1-0-2



Last Time USA Played Opponent: The No. 24 USMNT last faced No. 69 Cuba four years ago at the 2015 Pan American Games in their first match of the tournament. USA led with three goals in the first half, including a penalty corner goal by Aki Kaeppeler (Stuttgart, Germany). Cuba made a comeback, scoring three goals to even the score as time ran out. Over the course of pool play and crossovers, Cuba came away with close games against No. 4 Argentina and No. 37 Trinidad and Tobago but claimed no victories.



What You Need to Know: Cuba holds one win in the 2019 Pan American Games thus far after beating Trinidad and Tobago, 3-2, with goals coming from Carlos Consuegra and Roger Aguilera. They fell to Argentina and Chile by nine and four goals respectively, landing them third place in Pool A. The USMNT placed second in their Pool B, defeating Mexico and Peru by large goal margins. Deegan Huisman (Almere, The Netherlands), Alberto Montilla (Allen, Texas) and A. Kaeppeler lead in goalscoring for USA. Their only loss came to Canada where they were unable to get on the board and answer a four-goal setback. The winner of this match will go on to face either Argentina or Peru in the PAG Semifinals.



Cuba Name Roster:



# Name Caps

1 Leordan Hernandez (GK) 44

2 Yendry Delgado (GK) 2

3 Widmer Verrier 8

4 Denis Rodriguez 15

5 Juan Lope 7

7 Carlos Consuegra 8

8 Darian Valero 48

9 Renaldo Gonzalez 41

10 Wilfredo Sanchez 8

11 Felix Mena 3

12 Maikel Tritzant (C) 40

14 Iraidys Calderon 8

15 Richard Somontes 1

16 Rogers Aguilera 54

20 Yasmany Gutierrez 42

21 Julio Galarraga 8



Head Coach: Alain Bardaji

Assistant Coach: Hilario Yera

Manager: Dauly Noriega



USFHA media release