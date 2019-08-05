Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Live From Lima: Quarterfinal Scouting Report - USMNT vs. Cuba

Published on Monday, 05 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 3
View Comments



As a lead up to today’s Pan American Games (PAG) match-up, here are a few details you’ll want to know before the starting whistle.



Game Day: Monday, August 5, 2019

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Opponent: Cuba

FIH World Ranking: 69

2015 Pan American Games Finish: 8

Current Pan American Games Record: 1-0-2

Last Time USA Played Opponent: The No. 24 USMNT last faced No. 69 Cuba four years ago at the 2015 Pan American Games in their first match of the tournament. USA led with three goals in the first half, including a penalty corner goal by Aki Kaeppeler (Stuttgart, Germany). Cuba made a comeback, scoring three goals to even the score as time ran out. Over the course of pool play and crossovers, Cuba came away with close games against No. 4 Argentina and No. 37 Trinidad and Tobago but claimed no victories.

What You Need to Know: Cuba holds one win in the 2019 Pan American Games thus far after beating Trinidad and Tobago, 3-2, with goals coming from Carlos Consuegra and Roger Aguilera. They fell to Argentina and Chile by nine and four goals respectively, landing them third place in Pool A. The USMNT placed second in their Pool B, defeating Mexico and Peru by large goal margins. Deegan Huisman (Almere, The Netherlands), Alberto Montilla (Allen, Texas) and A. Kaeppeler lead in goalscoring for USA. Their only loss came to Canada where they were unable to get on the board and answer a four-goal setback. The winner of this match will go on to face either Argentina or Peru in the PAG Semifinals.

Cuba Name Roster:

#            Name     Caps
1           Leordan Hernandez (GK)     44
2           Yendry Delgado (GK)     2
3           Widmer Verrier     8
4           Denis Rodriguez     15
5           Juan Lope     7
7           Carlos Consuegra     8
8           Darian Valero     48
9           Renaldo Gonzalez     41
10           Wilfredo Sanchez     8
11           Felix Mena     3
12           Maikel Tritzant (C)     40
14           Iraidys Calderon     8
15           Richard Somontes     1
16           Rogers Aguilera     54
20           Yasmany Gutierrez     42
21           Julio Galarraga     8
                   
            Head Coach: Alain Bardaji      
            Assistant Coach: Hilario Yera      
            Manager: Dauly Noriega      

USFHA media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.