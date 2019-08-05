Ali Baggott





URU v CHI. Photo: Yan Huckendubler



On Day 7 of the Pan American Games the quarter-finals took place with the Top 4-ranked teams emerging with shutout victories. The semifinal games are now locked in and Canada will play USA, while Argentina will play Chile.

Quarter-final: Argentina vs. Peru (21-0)

On Day 7 of the Pan American Games, top-ranked Argentina beat Peru 21-0 to easily book their spot in to the semifinals. Argentina have been in the last eight Pan American Games finals but have not won gold since 2007, the same year that marked the sixth-straight gold for the Leonas at the Pan American Games.

Quarter-final: Canada vs. Mexico (9-0)

A convincing 9-0 victory over Mexico gave the Canadian Wolfpack their ticket in to the Pan American Games semifinals and just two games away from their ultimate goal of Olympic qualification. Eight different Canadians scored in the game including two from Natalie Sourisseau.

Quarter-final: Uruguay vs. Chile (0-5)

Three goals from Maria Maldonado powered Chile to a 5-0 victory over Uruguay to lock up the first semifinal match up. Chile will play Argentina in the first semifinal, while Uruguay will prepare to face Peru in the consolation round.

Quarter-final: Cuba vs. USA (0-9)

The USA came out firing for a 9-0 win over Cuba to wrap up Day 7. The Americans will advance to the semifinals where they will face Canada. Cuba will cross-over with Mexico to play in the 5-8th bracket.

Seminal action continues on August 6 with games at 15:00 (Argentina vs. Chile) and 17:15 (USA vs. Canada). The cross-over games for 5-6th place will take place at 9:30 (Peru vs. Uruguay) and 11:45 (Cuba vs. Mexico). All games times are listed local to Lima (-5 GTM).

The final day of women’s competition will take place on August 9 with the 7/8th place game at 9:30, 5/6th place game at 11:45, the bronze medal game at 15:00 and the gold-medal game at 17:15.

