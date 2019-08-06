



PETALING JAYA: Two players have caught the attention of national junior hockey coach Nor Saiful Zaini from the recently concluded Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL).





SSTMI-Thunderbolts’ Amirul Hamizan Azahar (below) and Shamir Rizmi Shamsul (above) have impressed in the league by scoring a combined 40 goals.



And Nor Saiful said they were ready for national team call-up.



“There were other potential juniors but Amirul and Shamir stood up and have what it takes to train with the national team,” he said.



“They’ve shown great courage and composure in their matches. Amirul has scored 27 goals and Shamir has 13.



“The next step is to train with the national team as it will help them grow into better players.







Before this,three junior players from SSTMI – Mohamad Akhimullah Anuar Esook,Muhammad Arif Syafie Ishak and Muhammad Noor Firdaus Rosdi were selected for the national team.



Nor Saiful hoped the transition from a junior to a world-class senior player would be quick.



“These juniors cannot remain as potential players. They must train hard to prove themselves worthy for the national team,” he said.



“The youngsters must learn from their seniors. We cannot be slow anymore. In hockey,quick thinking and movements will lead one to success. That’s the international standard now.”



SSTMI won their eighth TNB Cup title in the MJHL after beating AHP-MSP Thunderbolts 3-0 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Saturday to secure a double.



They had earlier won the National Junior Hockey League last month.



