By T. AVINESHWARAN







PETALING JAYA: Tough physical training regime has done the trick for the national hockey team in Europe.





Midfielder Fitri Saari (pic) said they won the four-nation invitation tournament in Barcelona,Spain last week because they changed their approach in training under national coach Roelant Oltmans.



They also defeated two-time World Cup winners Germany 4-2 in a test match in Krefeld,Germany.



“When we reported for duty in preparation for this Europe Tour,we went straight for physical training. It was tough but it has worked,” said the 26-year-old Fitri.



“In the past,we always conduct our physical training during the later stages of training camps.”



In the four-national tournament against all the higher-ranked Europe teams,they defeated Spain 4-3,Ireland 2-1 and drew 3-3 against England.



Fitri,who is also the team vice-captain,said a minor rejig in their formation has also worked wonders as the team were working better as a unit.



“We are still playing 4-3-3,but the intensity is much higher. We’ve found a rhythm and are able to cope with various movements and tactics.



“Our understanding of each other has also improved drastically. And the seniors are guiding the youngsters.



“Our Europe tour so far has been good,” he said.



The team are hoping their diligence and hard work will reward them with tickets to next year’s Tokyo Olympic Games They are gearing up for the qualifiers in November.



Malaysia’s tour in Europe is not over as they have lined up friendly matches against Holland (two matches) in Breda from Aug 6-8 and Belgium (two matches) in Antwerp from Aug 10-12.



The Star of Malaysia