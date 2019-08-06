

Wales Beat Turkey 2019 EuroHockey Championships II



Wales secured an important first win at the 2019 EuroHockey Championships II in Glasgow to keep their hopes of progressing to the semi-finals alive.





Having been beaten 3-1 by Italy yesterday, Wales knew they had to claim all three points if they wanted to remain in contention for a top two place that would see them promoted.



And they did that in some style, with Great Britain’s Sarah Jones opening the scoring after just 15 seconds.



Phoebe Richard, Danni Jordan, Xenna Hughes and captain Leah Wilkinson all added their names to the scoresheet in the second half to seal an impressive victory.



After scoring in the final moment’s of their loss the previous day, Wales began this game in perfect style as Jones showed some fine control in the circle before dinking the ball past the Turkish ‘keeper.



There were no further goals until moments after half-time thanks to a brilliant solo effort from Richards, who danced past several defenders before unleashing a wicked strike on the reverse.



Turkey hit back four minutes later through another great strike from Perihan Kucukkoc before Jordan almost scored a very clever goal, diving to intercept a pass in the Turkish circle only for the ball to bounce off both posts and then to safety.



Jordan did get her goal shortly after though to give her side breathing space once again as Wales took hold of the game in the final quarter, with Hughes adding a fourth shortly after.



Wilkinson – who earlier this year became the most capped Welsh team athlete of all-time – then capped the match off in fine style with a fine reverse hit finish.



Poland – who beat Turkey 6-0 yesterday – drew 0-0 with Italy in the game that followed.



That means Wales need to beat Poland when they meet at 14:30 on Wednesday 7 August to guarantee a top two finish in their group which means they progress to Friday’s semi-finals.



You can watch that game live on the BBC Sport website and eurohockeytv.org.



Wales 5 (1)

Jones (1’, FG), Richards (31’, FG), Jordan (48’, FG), Hughes (51’, FG), Wilkinson (58’, PC)



Turkey 1 (0)

Kucukkoc (35’, FG)



Great Britain Hockey media release