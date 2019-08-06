EuroHockey Championship II (Women) 2019 - Day 3
Glasgow, Scotland
Results
5 Aug 2019 WAL v TUR (Pool A) 5 - 1
5 Aug 2019 POL v ITA (Pool A) 0 - 0
Fixtures (GMT +1)
6 Aug 2019 15:45 UKR v AUT (Pool B)
6 Aug 2019 18:00 CZE v SCO (Pool B)
Live streaming via http://www.eurohockey.org
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Poland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6
|4
|2
|Italy
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|3
|Wales
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|4
|2
|3
|4
|Turkey
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|11
|-10
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Scotland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|3
|2
|Austria
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Czech Republic
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Ukraine
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|-7
|0