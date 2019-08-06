Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockeyroos road to Tokyo 2020 begins with Olympic Test Event

Published on Tuesday, 06 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 53
Mitch Wynd



Hockeyroos Head Coach Paul Gaudoin has named his 16-players for the official Tokyo Olympics Test Event to be held in the Japanese capital from 17-21 August 2019.



The event is seen as valuable preparation for the upcoming Oceania Cup in Rockhampton, a best of three match series against New Zealand which doubles as the qualifiers for next year’s Olympics.

While the majority of the team Gaudoin selected have been familiar faces in the Hockeyroos setup this year, there are two players from outside of the squad’s base in Perth, with 17 year old Victorian Institute of Sport product Amy Lawton and Newcastle defender Kate Jenner, who trains at the NSW Institute of Sport, receiving call ups.

“We have full faith in our development squad players to come in and perform a role and push for a spot in the Olympic qualifiers in Rockhampton in September,” said Gaudoin.

Highly regarded with huge potential, Lawton returns to the Hockeyroos fold after making her debut and solitary international appearance in a 2019 FIH Pro League match against New Zealand in April.

“We’ve been aware of Amy for quite some time,” said Gaudoin.

“She performed really well in her one match with the Hockeyroos and was one of the standouts at the National U21 Championships recently so we’ve seen good progression from her and she deserves her opportunity.”

Gaudoin echoed similar sentiments about Jenner. Having taken time away from the game, the 29 year old is back in the Hockeyroos mix after an impressive 12 months.

“Kate played for Australia at the Olympics in London in 2012 and prior to this year, played her last match with the Hockeyroos in September 2015.  After taking a sabbatical she came back and played in the 2018 AHL and performed really well,” said Gaudoin.

“She also went with the Hockeyroos squad to the USA and Argentina in the 2019 FIH Pro League this year, so she has a fair bit of experience and is a strong and smart defender.”

Gaudoin is buoyed by the current depth of talent, and reinforced that he is not closing the door on the players who missed out on selection.

“It is still wide open. By picking someone as young as Amy (Lawton) and an older more experienced player like Kate (Jenner) we’re showing our hand that no one is out of the race and that’s a good thing for women’s hockey in Australia,” said Gaudoin.

“As long as they’re willing to work, do the hard yards and put the team first, then they’ll have the opportunity to compete.”

“The upcoming Hockey One League will also form an important part for selection for the Olympic squad selected at the end of the year, but prior to that we need to make sure we qualify first.”

For the Olympic Test Event, the world number two ranked Hockeyroos will fly out for Tokyo on 13 August to face China (ranked 11), India (ranked 10) and hosts Japan (ranked 14).

The matches will be the first played since the completion of the 2020 Olympic hockey venue.

“This event gives us a chance to get a gauge on what it will be like at the Olympics in the hot and humid environment over there,” said Gaudoin.

“It also allows us to work on some of our combinations in the lead up to the Oceania Cup and experience a little bit of what we hope to expect at this time next year.”

“But primarily, it’s an opportunity to fine tune our team ahead of the Olympic qualifiers against New Zealand in Rockhampton next month.”

The Test Event, which is part of the READY STEADY TOKYO series and is a dress rehearsal to ensure a successful operation during the Olympic Games, is organised by the Tokyo Organising Committee in conjunction with FIH.

Hockeyroos squad – Tokyo Test Event 2019

Name

Date of Birth

State

Caps (Goals)

Kristina BATES

09/01/1996

VIC

41 (2)

Edwina BONE

29/04/1988

ACT

188 (4)

Emily CHALKER

28/07/1992

NSW

230 (80)

Kalindi COMMERFORD

18/11/1994

NSW

36 (5)

Savannah FITZPATRICK

04/02/1995

QLD

53 (12)

Kate JENNER

05/05/1990

NSW

118 (1)

Amy LAWTON

19/01/2002

VIC

1 (0)

Rachael LYNCH (gk)

02/07/1986

VIC

211 (0)

Ambrosia MALONE

08/01/1998

QLD

39 (9)

Georgina MORGAN

15/05/1993

NSW

86 (18)

Kaitlin NOBBS

24/09/1997

NSW

67 (3)

Brooke PERIS

16/01/1993

NT

158 (25)

Grace STEWART

28/04/1997

NSW

75 (21)

Renee TAYLOR

28/09/1996

QLD

68 (6)

Sophie TAYLOR

12/09/1995

VIC

22 (1)

Georgia WILSON

20/05/1996

WA

27 (0)

‘READY STEADY TOKYO - Hockey’ (Tokyo Olympics Test Event)

17-21 August 2019

Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo, Japan

Hockeyroos Matches

Saturday 17 August 2019

Hockeyroos v China (12:15pm local, 1:15pm AEST)

Sunday 18 August 2019

India v Hockeyroos (9:30am local, 10:30am AEST)

Tuesday 20 August 2019

Hockeyroos v Japan (5:30pm local, 6:30pm AEST)

Wednesday 21 August 2019

3rd v 4th (5:30pm local, 6:30pm AEST)
Final (7:45pm local, 8:45pm AEST)

Hockey Australia media release

