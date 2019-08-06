Ali Baggott





Cindy Liu (CHN), Deepak Joshi (IND, Amber Church (NZL) and Peter Wright (RSA) are the Neutral umpires in Lima. Photo: Yan Huckendubler



Every international tournament is an opportunity for local and domestic umpires to come together to learn, be challenged and perform. While this breathes room for growth in local regions, it also allows room for umpires from a far to meet new people, gain new insights and work together. At the 2019 Lima Pan American Games four neutral officials have been appointed.





Joining the men’s umpire team are veteran umpire Peter Wright from South Africa and Joshi Deepak from India, while Amber Church from New Zealand and Cindy Liu from China join the women’s team.



Wright is the most experienced umpire on the men’s side and is no stranger to the Pan American championships. Wright earned his golden whistle, for 100 matches, at the 2017 Pan American Cup in Lancaster, USA and has seen many of the Pan American teams through his appointments at the 2019 FIH Pro League, 2018 World Cup and 2014 Commonwealth Games among many others.



“It’s great to be part of some of these events like any of the continental ones because you get to hopefully add value and share your experiences with the locals and that’s the greatest part is to give back,” said Wright, whose brother John was also a prolific international umpire with over 200 internationals.





Peter Wright (RSA), Gus Soteriades (USA)Peter Wright (RSA), Gus Soteriades (USA). Photo: Yan Huckendubler



“A lot of our travel is around a group of mates and you build tight bonds with everyone because you need it to get through these long tournaments. You rely on the friendships and the camaraderie to get you through. When you’re having a bad day it’s your mates that pull you through not the management or the game so it’s so important (to be a team). Being a more experienced umpire it’s my job to help the youngsters learn that. They need to also know it’s okay to ask questions, be vulnerable and make mistakes.”

— Peter Wright, South Africa umpire with 117 internationals



Joshi, who hails from New Delhi, has far less internationals than Wright, at just 17, but has had no shortage of big tournament experience. Joshi has umpired at the 2016 Junior World Cup and the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Starting as a hockey player, Joshi’s path led him to a coaching role with the Sports Authority of India, and was happy just as a player and coach. After someone encouraged him to umpire, Joshi found some joy there too and started to volunteer at practice matches.





Deepak Joshi (IND), Rodrigo Rivadeneira (PER)Deepak Joshi (IND), Rodrigo Rivadeneira (PER). Photo: Yan Huckendubler



“I umpired in our state and national tournaments, was then selected for a six nations in 2015 and got my first international badge there and that was the start of my journey,” described Joshi, who also umpires in the elite Hockey India League. “This is my first time in South America and first time as a neutral umpire. For me, it’s very big. I’m taking it very seriously on the pitch and I’m giving everything I have.”



On the women’s side, both Church and Liu bring an extreme level of expertise to the fold.



“In terms of umpiring on the field you do nothing different than what you would do at any other tournament,” explains Church of the neutral umpire role. “Every game is important no matter who you are umpiring with or who the teams are. Off the field, you are there to support everyone and want to help make sure you are creating a positive team environment.”



Church got her international badge in 2010 at a South American Championships in Brazil and has since amassed over 80 internationals. In her New Zealand hometown, Church spent many years umpiring on grass until a water-based pitch was installed in 2017. Since then, Church officiated an Olympic qualifier in Japan, World League semi-final events, the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2018 World Cup in London.



“Rio was so special, obviously because of the Olympics, but that made the big link back to my first international appointment in Rio,” added Church.





Victoria Pazos (PAR), Amber Church (NZL)Victoria Pazos (PAR), Amber Church (NZL). Photo: Yan Huckendubler



“There has been a shift in umpiring in general in recent years. We talk about these lopsided games that could be 10-0 or more or less. Gone is the perception that that game is not interesting or not important. Every single game out there is important to every single person involved. Teams are playing for different things. We apply that respect that that game deserves to the players and also the umpires and people involved."

—Amber Church, New Zealand umpire who officiated at the 2016 Rio Olympics



Liu, who has 84 internationals to her name, has officiated big events like the 2018 World Cup in London and FIH Pro League events since she began her international career in 2008.



“I’ve seen Argentina, Canada and the USA and I know this is a very important tournament here because one of the teams will go to Tokyo,” said Liu. “I’m very excited to have a look at how the Pan American teams are and I think I have prepared well. Some of the other teams here I don’t know so maybe something exciting will happen.”





Cindy Liu (CHN)Cindy Liu (CHN). Photo: Yan Huckendubler



Just as it is a change for the athletes, preparation and performance are at the top of the list for the umpires who also have to adjust to time differences, language, climate, venues and a different partner, team and umpires manager at each tournament.



“I need to keep myself healthy as best as possible and be active and positive,” said Liu about her preparations. “I’ll watch lots of matches of all the teams and just do my best on the pitch. I want to show maybe a different way of doing things to the teams and to my fellow umpires.”



The neutral officials are integrated with umpires appointed from all of over the Pan American countries and work together with umpire managers to deliver a quality experience on the pitch. The 2019 Pan American Games action continues until Aug. 10. For a full schedule, recaps, photos and more visit the Pan American Hockey website.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release