Live From Lima: Semifinal Scouting Report - USWNT vs. Canada
As a lead up to today’s Pan American Games (PAG) match-up, here are a few details you’ll want to know before the starting whistle.
Game Day: Tuesday, August 6, 2019
Time: 6:15 p.m. ET
Opponent: Canada
FIH World Ranking: 18
2015 Pan American Games Finish: 3
Current Pan American Games Record: 3-0-1
Last Time USA Played Opponent: The North American teams played one another twice in the 2017 women's Pan American Cup in Lancaster, Pa. In the first meeting, they tied 1-1 in pool play. The USWNT was able to put another point up the second time around to win bronze.
USA also hosted a four-game test series against Canada in February 2018 in Chula Vista, Calif. Canada won two matches, USA won one, and the final match ended in a draw. Many of the USWNT players earned their first caps during this test series and have since gained more international experience.
What You Need to Know: With only one loss to Argentina who shut them out of the scoring column, Canada has displayed their might as they scored 10 goals against Cuba and five on Uruguay in their other pool games. Their last game against Mexico was another dominant performance, scoring nine goals and allowing zero. Their top goal scorers are Sara McManus and Brienne Stairs with five and four goals respectively.
The USWNT remains undefeated in the PAG thus far. Coming off a strong showing in their quarterfinal game against Cuba, the USA will look to defeat their northern neighbors and advance to their third-consecutive PAG finals game.
Canada Name Roster:
# Name Caps
1 Kaitlyn Williams (GK) 141
2 Lauren Logush (GK) 48
3 Kate Wright (C) 220
6 Anna Mollenhauer 18
8 Elise Wong 17
9 Danielle Hennig 192
11 Rachel Donohoe 80
13 Hannah Haughn 183
14 Karli Johansen 137
16 Natalie Sourisseau 145
17 Sara McManus 179
19 Holly Stewart 96
20 Nikki Woodcroft 60
21 Amanda Woodcroft 119
22 Madeline Secco 131
23 Brienne Stairs 167
25 Shanlee Johnston 119
26 Stephanie Norlander 118
Head Coach: Giles Bonnet
Assistant Coach: Patrick Tshutshani
Manager: Carrie Trumpy
