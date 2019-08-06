Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Live From Lima: Semifinal Scouting Report - USWNT vs. Canada

Published on Tuesday, 06 August 2019 10:00
View Comments



As a lead up to today’s Pan American Games (PAG) match-up, here are a few details you’ll want to know before the starting whistle.



Game Day: Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Time: 6:15 p.m. ET

Opponent: Canada

FIH World Ranking: 18

2015 Pan American Games Finish: 3

Current Pan American Games Record: 3-0-1

Last Time USA Played Opponent: The North American teams played one another twice in the 2017 women's Pan American Cup in Lancaster, Pa. In the first meeting, they tied 1-1 in pool play. The USWNT was able to put another point up the second time around to win bronze.

USA also hosted a four-game test series against Canada in February 2018 in Chula Vista, Calif. Canada won two matches, USA won one, and the final match ended in a draw. Many of the USWNT players earned their first caps during this test series and have since gained more international experience.

What You Need to Know: With only one loss to Argentina who shut them out of the scoring column, Canada has displayed their might as they scored 10 goals against Cuba and five on Uruguay in their other pool games. Their last game against Mexico was another dominant performance, scoring nine goals and allowing zero. Their top goal scorers are Sara McManus and Brienne Stairs with five and four goals respectively.

The USWNT remains undefeated in the PAG thus far. Coming off a strong showing in their quarterfinal game against Cuba, the USA will look to defeat their northern neighbors and advance to their third-consecutive PAG finals game.

Canada Name Roster:

#            Name     Caps
1           Kaitlyn Williams (GK)      141
2           Lauren Logush (GK)      48
3           Kate Wright (C)      220
6           Anna Mollenhauer      18
8           Elise Wong      17
9           Danielle Hennig      192
11           Rachel Donohoe      80
13           Hannah Haughn      183
14           Karli Johansen      137
16           Natalie Sourisseau      145
17           Sara McManus      179
19           Holly Stewart      96
20           Nikki Woodcroft      60
21           Amanda Woodcroft      119
22           Madeline Secco      131
23           Brienne Stairs      167
25           Shanlee Johnston      119
26           Stephanie Norlander      118
                   
            Head Coach: Giles Bonnet      
            Assistant Coach: Patrick Tshutshani      
            Manager: Carrie Trumpy      

USFHA media release

