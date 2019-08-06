



As a lead up to today’s Pan American Games (PAG) match-up, here are a few details you’ll want to know before the starting whistle.





Game Day: Tuesday, August 6, 2019



Time: 6:15 p.m. ET



Opponent: Canada



FIH World Ranking: 18



2015 Pan American Games Finish: 3



Current Pan American Games Record: 3-0-1



Last Time USA Played Opponent: The North American teams played one another twice in the 2017 women's Pan American Cup in Lancaster, Pa. In the first meeting, they tied 1-1 in pool play. The USWNT was able to put another point up the second time around to win bronze.



USA also hosted a four-game test series against Canada in February 2018 in Chula Vista, Calif. Canada won two matches, USA won one, and the final match ended in a draw. Many of the USWNT players earned their first caps during this test series and have since gained more international experience.



What You Need to Know: With only one loss to Argentina who shut them out of the scoring column, Canada has displayed their might as they scored 10 goals against Cuba and five on Uruguay in their other pool games. Their last game against Mexico was another dominant performance, scoring nine goals and allowing zero. Their top goal scorers are Sara McManus and Brienne Stairs with five and four goals respectively.



The USWNT remains undefeated in the PAG thus far. Coming off a strong showing in their quarterfinal game against Cuba, the USA will look to defeat their northern neighbors and advance to their third-consecutive PAG finals game.



Canada Name Roster:



# Name Caps

1 Kaitlyn Williams (GK) 141

2 Lauren Logush (GK) 48

3 Kate Wright (C) 220

6 Anna Mollenhauer 18

8 Elise Wong 17

9 Danielle Hennig 192

11 Rachel Donohoe 80

13 Hannah Haughn 183

14 Karli Johansen 137

16 Natalie Sourisseau 145

17 Sara McManus 179

19 Holly Stewart 96

20 Nikki Woodcroft 60

21 Amanda Woodcroft 119

22 Madeline Secco 131

23 Brienne Stairs 167

25 Shanlee Johnston 119

26 Stephanie Norlander 118



Head Coach: Giles Bonnet

Assistant Coach: Patrick Tshutshani

Manager: Carrie Trumpy



USFHA media release