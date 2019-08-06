Ali Baggott





ARG v PER. Photo: Yan Huckendubler



On Day 8 of the Pan American Games the quarter-finals took place. Argentina emerged as the first semifinal qualifier after a 14-1 win over Peru. Chile beat Mexico 2-0 to be the second team confirmed for the semifinals. USA came out on top 5-1 over Cuba in an exciting game. Canada beat Trinidad and Tobago 5-1 to be the last team to qualify for the semifinals.

Quarter-final: Argentina vs. Peru (14-1)

Maico Casella scored five goals for Argentina in a dominating 14-1 victory over Peru. Jose Tolini had three goals, while Peru capitalized on a penalty corner taken by Rodrigo Diaz Espinosa to erase the shutout. With the win Argentina moves on to the semifinals.

Quarter-final: Chile vs. Mexico (2-0)

Chile came away with a 2-0 victory over Mexico in the second quarter-final of the day. Felipe Renz and Sven Richter scored for the Chileans who fought off a passionate Mexican side that had lots of second half attack but no conversion.

Quarter-final: Cuba vs. USA (1-5)

An exciting quarter-final match up between USA and Cuba resulted in a 5-1 result for the Americans. It was end to end in the second half but an opening goal from USA veteran Pat Harris and two from Deegan Huisman was too much for Cuba whose goal came from Carlos Consuegra.

Quarter-final: Trinidad and Tobago vs. Canada (1-5)

A goal from Brenden Bissett in the fourth quarter was the breath Canada needed to win the game 5-1 after leading by just one goal for 37 minute of the game. Scott Tupper scored two in the win that books Canada a spot in the semifinals.

Seminal action takes place on August 8 with semifinal games at 15:00h (Argentina vs. USA) and 17:15h (Chile vs. Canada). The cross-over games for 5-6th place will take place at 9:30h (Peru vs. Cuba) and 11:45h (Mexico vs Trinidad and Tobago). All games times are listed local to Lima (-5 GTM).

The final day of men’s competition will take place on August 10 with the 7/8th place game at 9:30h, 5/6th place game at 11:45h, the bronze medal game at 15:00h and the gold-medal game at 17:15h.

Pan American Hockey Federation media release