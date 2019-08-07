Mitch Wynd







The Kookaburras will play an official international against Japan tonight as the squad continues its week long training camp and cultural tour of the host country for next year’s Olympic Games.





The full Kookaburras squad has been in the Japanese province of Ibaraki since Saturday for a training, acclimatisation and cultural tour in preparation for next month’s Oceania Cup (Olympic qualifiers) in Rockhampton and also with one eye on Tokyo 2020.



While any opportunity to play an international is a valuable one, particularly with the Olympic qualifiers only a month away, Kookaburras Head Coach Colin Batch said the match against Japan is just one important element of the squad’s program while they are over there.



“We’ll be up for the game and we’re looking forward to it, but the match is not the only thing we’re focused on as we’ve been training all the way through and will continue to train until we leave,” said Batch.



“But the opportunity to take on Japan is exciting. We haven’t played them since September last year in the Darwin series.



“They have improved a lot, right now they’re still the only team that has qualified for the Olympics. They’ve done well to qualify in their own right through winning the Asian Games and our challenge to qualify is in front of us.”



As the best-of-three Olympic qualifiers against New Zealand draws nearer, Batch stated he will not experiment or tinker with his team or style too much against Japan, rather using the match as another step in the process towards Olympic qualification.



“We still have a few weeks of training before the Oceania Cup so they will be important training weeks for us. At the moment it’s an opportunity to play an international game against a good team, so it’s good to combine both the training side of things and the match to test ourselves.”



The match will hold added significance for midfielder Flynn Ogilvie who is in line to make his 100th appearance for the Kookaburras.



Due to a serious hamstring injury at the 2017 Azlan Shah Cup, the impending 100 game milestone has been somewhat of a long time coming for the 25 year old who made his Kookaburras debut back in November 2014.



“Reaching 100 caps for your country in any sport is a terrific achievement,” said Batch.



“Flynn was part of our gold medal winning team at the Commonwealth Games last year and also in our World Cup squad, and he played an important role for us in the FIH Pro League right through this year.”



“He had a very difficult injury to get over in 2017, tearing a tendon off his hamstring. That meant when our current coaching staff took over we didn’t see much of Flynn other than on the rehab side of things.



“Due to the seriousness of the injury, it took a long time for him to get to get over that but he’s been able to establish himself back in the team and he’s playing good hockey at the moment.”



The match will be the Kookaburras’ first since winning the inaugural FIH Pro League Grand Final in Amsterdam, in turn claiming the world number one ranking.



Kookaburras v Japan

Wednesday 7 August 2019

Ritsumeikan University, Osaka, Japan

8:00pm AEST (7:00pm local)



Kookaburras team: Jacob Anderson, Daniel Beale, Josh Beltz, Tim Brand, Andrew Charter, Thomas Craig, Matthew Dawson, Blake Govers, Jake Harvie, Jeremy Hayward, Tim Howard, Tyler Lovell (gk), Trent Mitton, Eddie Ockenden, Flynn Ogilvie, Corey Weyer, Jacob Whetton, Aran Zalewski



Hockey Australia media release