EuroHockey Championship IV (Men) 2019 = Day 1
Helsinki, Finland
Results
6 Aug 2019 HUN v NOR (Pool A) 2 - 1
6 Aug 2019 FIN v SLO (Pool A) 3 - 1
Fixtures (GMT +2)
7 Aug 2019 15:45 CYP v NOR (Pool A)
7 Aug 2019 18:00 HUN v SLO (Pool A)
Pool Standing
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Finland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Hungary
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Norway
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|5
|Slovenia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0