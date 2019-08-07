Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

EuroHockey Championship II: Scotland set up Austria group decider

Published on Wednesday, 07 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 58
Scotland have made it through to the semi-finals of the women's EuroHockey Championship II after a 3-2 victory over Czech Republic in Glasgow.



Goals from Amy Costello, Kaz Cuthbert and Louise Campbell were enough to seal the victory over the side that beat them in a penalty shoot-out in June.

The Scots lead Group B ahead of Austria, who also won their second game, 2-1 win against Ukraine.

Scotland face the Austrians on Wednesday in the group decider.

The top two in each group in Europe's second division progress to the semi-finals, with the group winner playing the side that come second in Group A.

BBC Sport

