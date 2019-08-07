

Scotland Beat Czech Republic 2019 EuroHockey Championships II



Scotland have guaranteed themselves a semi-final place in the EuroHockey Championships II with a game to spare after overcoming Czech Republic in front of a boisterous home crowd.





All five goals were scored in the second half, with three coming in four minutes during a frenzied final quarter, as Jen Wilson’s side kept up their 100% record in Glasgow.



GB international Amy Costello and Louise Campbell were both on target, as was captain Kaz Cuthbert as she scored for the third time in the tournament to top the goalscoring charts.



The result means Scotland have reached the final four with a game to spare as they bid to gain promotion back to the top tier at the first time of asking.



Despite the goalless scoreline, the first half saw plenty of action as Fiona Burnet, Charlotte Watson and Campbell came close, while Nicki Cochrane – who played six times for GB in the FIH Pro League – also made a fine save.



Just moments into the second half though Costello fired her side into the lead, smashing the ball past the Czech ‘keeper.



A diving Cuthbert then doubled their advantage as she finished off a clever corner routine in the 39th minute before Czech Republic hit back from a corner of their own ten minutes later.



That sparked a scoring frenzy, with Campbell brilliantly deflecting a driven pass from Bex Condie into the roof of the net just 45 seconds later.



With just seven minutes left the visitors reduced the advantage once again but Scotland held on to secure the crucial victory.



After the match, Head Coach Wilson said: “I’m delighted to get the win tonight, the players have shown great progression and are showing their excellent qualities at this tournament.



“The quality of the goals were really pleasing, and to score our third right after Czech Republic scored their first shows the great reaction of the players. The players will enjoy this tonight but we have a very tough game against Austria tomorrow. We’ll look to continue our good performances.”



Scotland play their final group game at 19:00 tomorrow (7 August), knowing a draw against Austria will be enough to see them top the group.



Wales’ women will also be in action when they face Poland earlier in the day at 14:30 and will need to win to secure their place in the final four.



Both games will be available to watch on the BBC Sport website and eurohockeytv.org.



Czech Republic 2 (0)

Lehovcova (49’, PC), Decsyova (53’, FG)



Scotland 3 (0)

Costello (32’, PC), Cuthbert (39’, PC), Campbell (50’, FG)



Great Britain Hockey media release