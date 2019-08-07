EuroHockey Championship II (Women) 2019 - Day 4
Glasgow, Scotland
Results
6 Aug 2019 UKR v AUT (Pool B) 1 - 2
6 Aug 2019 CZE v SCO (Pool B) 2 - 3
Fixtures (GMT +1)
7 Aug 2019 12:15 ITA v TUR (Pool A)
7 Aug 2019 14:30 WAL v POL (Pool A)
7 Aug 2019 16:45 UKR v CZE (Pool B)
7 Aug 2019 19:00 SCO v AUT (Pool B)
Live streaming via http://www.eurohockeytv.org
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Poland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6
|4
|2
|Italy
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|3
|Wales
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|4
|2
|3
|4
|Turkey
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|11
|-10
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Scotland
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|2
|8
|6
|2
|Austria
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|4
|3
|Czech Republic
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|1
|4
|Ukraine
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9
|-8
|0