By AFTAR SINGH





On the score-sheet: Faizal Saari scored the fourth goal for Malaysia against Holland.



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia are slowly but surely on the rise against top European teams in hockey.





Roelant Oltmans’ men gave world No. 3 Holland a tough fight before going down 6-4 in Breda, Holland, on Tuesday.



Oltmans said although they lost, his players have shown steady improvement.



“We played an attacking game and managed to score four goals, and this is a good indication that we can score more but at same time we were punished for making mistakes in defence.



“But it was still a good performance and this shows that we can hold our own against the world’s top teams.



“We will analyse the game against Holland to see how we can perform better in the second Test tomorrow (today), ” said the Dutchman.



It was a respectable scoreline for world No. 12 Malaysia as they were trounced 7-0 by the Dutch in their World Cup opening match in Bhubanes-war, India, last December.



Holland, who went on to finished runners-up to Belgium, took an early lead in the second minute through Mirco Pruijser before forward Shahril Saabah equalised nine minutes later.



The homesters then turned up the heat to score twice in the space of seven minutes through Jip Janssen (13th) and Pruijser (20th).



But the Malaysians fought back when pint-sized defender Faiz Jali wriggled his way through to sound the board and narrow the deficit in the 29th minute. Janssen netted his second goal and his country’s fourth off a penalty corner in the 38th minute.



Five minutes later, Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim converted a penalty corner to make it 3-4.



But Holland stormed back with another two quick goals through Jelle Gamela (49th) and Thierry Brinkman two minutes late.



Malaysia, who are preparing for the playoff matches to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, scored their fourth through Faizal Saari off a penalty corner.



The Star of Malaysia