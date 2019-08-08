



Scotland finished top of Pool B in Women’s EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow with three wins from three after beating Austria 3-0. Goals from Jen Eadie; Sarah Jamieson; and Kate Holmes saw them bag the win and will play for promotion in a winner-take-all semi-final against Poland.





Scotland were pressing right from the start and taking the game to Austria in the early stages. The Tartan Hearts took the lead through a powerful solo run and finish by Jen Eadie; her finish was precise as she fizzed the ball low into the net by the left post from a tight angle.





Scotland v Austria. Fiona Burnett and Jen Eadie celebrate the opening Scotland goal. Photo by Duncan Gray



There was nearly a second goal for Scotland when Fiona Semple arrived at the far post with just the keeper to beat, but a good save denied the goal.



It wouldn’t take Scotland too long to get their second goal. It came through a powerful low shot by Sarah Jamieson that crashed against the backboard to make it 2-0.



At the end of the opening quarter Charlotte Watson came close as she weaved her way into the D through a number of players but was snuffed out before getting her shot away.



Kate Holmes added her name to the score sheet from the penalty spot. Holmes launched the ball low to the bottom right corner to put Scotland 3-0 ahead before half time.



Early in the second half Scotland looked like grabbing another goal when a lovely penalty corner routine found Jamieson moving off the injector spot to smash goal ward but the goalkeeper saved and the ball popped up in the air.



The Scots controlled the third quarter but Austria did well to keep them out. The final quarter saw Scotland come close through a number of penalty corner routines. First Robyn Collins was denied when her drag flick was saved low to the right post.



Emily Dark blasted a shot from the top of the D right but a superb diving save denied her the goal.



Eadie very nearly grabbed her second goal when she arrived late in the D to shoot towards the bottom left corner but another good save batted the ball clear.



Scotland play Poland for promotion, and a place in the final, on Friday evening at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.



Scottish Hockey Union media release