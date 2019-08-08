EuroHockey Championship II (Women) 2019 - Day 5
Glasgow, Scotland
Results
7 Aug 2019 ITA v TUR (Pool A) 10 - 1
7 Aug 2019 WAL v POL (Pool A) 2 - 2
7 Aug 2019 UKR v CZE (Pool B) 4 - 3
7 Aug 2019 SCO v AUT (Pool B) 3 - 0
8 August is a rest day
Final Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Italy
|3
|2
|1
|0
|13
|2
|11
|7
|2
|Poland
|3
|1
|2
|0
|8
|2
|6
|5
|3
|Wales
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|6
|2
|4
|4
|Turkey
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|21
|-19
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Scotland
|3
|3
|0
|0
|13
|2
|11
|9
|2
|Austria
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|4
|3
|Ukraine
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|12
|-7
|3
|4
|Czech Republic
|3
|0
|1
|2
|7
|9
|-2
|1