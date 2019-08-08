Live From Lima: Semifinal Scouting Report - USMNT vs. Argentina
As a lead up to tomorrow’s Pan American Games (PAG) match-up, here are a few details you’ll want to know before the starting whistle.
Game Day: Thursday, August 8, 2019
Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN.com
Opponent: Argentina
FIH World Ranking: 4
2015 Pan American Games Finish: 1
Current Pan American Games Record: 4-0-0
Last Time USA Played Opponent: At the 2017 men's Pan American Cup in Lancaster, Pa., the No. 24 USMNT met No. 4 Argentina in their first pool play game. The match resulted in a score of 6-0 in favor of Los Leones, where Matias Paredes tallied two. The teams also played one another at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto, Canada with the same 6-0 scoreline after the full 60 minutes.
What You Need to Know: Reigning Pan American Games champion Argentina has not lost a match in the PAG and scored at least five goals in each. Maico Casella and Leandro Tolini have scored the majority of the team’s goals, both with eight. Argentina’s closest game was against No. 10 Chile who kept Argentina to five goals, denying all chances in the second half. Most recently, Argentina defeated Peru in the quarterfinals 14-1.
The USMNT will look to upset Argentina for a chance to appear in the gold medal match. Coming off a strong quarterfinal win over Cuba, this is the first time USA has made it to the semifinal round of the PAG since 1995.
Argentina Name Roster:
# Name Caps
1 Juan Vivaldi (GK) 268
5 Pedro Ibarra (C) 286
6 Santiago Tarazona 48
7 Nicolas Keenan 11
9 Maico Casella 53
10 Matias Paredes 354
12 Lucas Vila 234
13 Leandro Tolini 52
16 Ignacio Ortiz 151
17 Juan Lopez 292
21 Tomas Santiago (GK) 21
22 Matias Rey 198
23 Lucas Martinez 55
24 Nicolas Cicileo 39
26 Agustin Mazzilli 215
28 Frederico Fernandez 31
30 Agustin Bugallo 61
32 Martin Ferreiro 34
Head Coach: German Orozco
Assistant Coaches: Tomas MacCormik & Matias Vila
Manager: Martin Elli
USFHA media release