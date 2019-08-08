Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Live From Lima: Semifinal Scouting Report - USMNT vs. Argentina

Published on Thursday, 08 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 16
View Comments



As a lead up to tomorrow’s Pan American Games (PAG) match-up, here are a few details you’ll want to know before the starting whistle.



Game Day: Thursday, August 8, 2019

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN.com

Opponent: Argentina

FIH World Ranking: 4

2015 Pan American Games Finish: 1

Current Pan American Games Record: 4-0-0

Last Time USA Played Opponent: At the 2017 men's Pan American Cup in Lancaster, Pa., the No. 24 USMNT met No. 4 Argentina in their first pool play game. The match resulted in a score of 6-0 in favor of Los Leones, where Matias Paredes tallied two. The teams also played one another at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto, Canada with the same 6-0 scoreline after the full 60 minutes.

What You Need to Know: Reigning Pan American Games champion Argentina has not lost a match in the PAG and scored at least five goals in each. Maico Casella and Leandro Tolini have scored the majority of the team’s goals, both with eight. Argentina’s closest game was against No. 10 Chile who kept Argentina to five goals, denying all chances in the second half. Most recently, Argentina defeated Peru in the quarterfinals 14-1.

The USMNT will look to upset Argentina for a chance to appear in the gold medal match. Coming off a strong quarterfinal win over Cuba, this is the first time USA has made it to the semifinal round of the PAG since 1995.

Argentina Name Roster:

#            Name     Caps
1           Juan Vivaldi (GK)     268
5           Pedro Ibarra (C)     286
6           Santiago Tarazona     48
7           Nicolas Keenan     11
9           Maico Casella     53
10           Matias Paredes     354
12           Lucas Vila     234
13           Leandro Tolini     52
16           Ignacio Ortiz     151
17           Juan Lopez     292
21           Tomas Santiago (GK)     21
22           Matias Rey     198
23           Lucas Martinez     55
24           Nicolas Cicileo     39
26           Agustin Mazzilli     215
28           Frederico Fernandez     31
30           Agustin Bugallo     61
32           Martin Ferreiro     34
                   
            Head Coach: German Orozco
            Assistant Coaches: Tomas MacCormik & Matias Vila
            Manager: Martin Elli

USFHA media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.