



As a lead up to tomorrow’s Pan American Games (PAG) match-up, here are a few details you’ll want to know before the starting whistle.





Game Day: Thursday, August 8, 2019



Time: 4:00 p.m. ET



Live Stream: WatchESPN.com



Opponent: Argentina



FIH World Ranking: 4



2015 Pan American Games Finish: 1



Current Pan American Games Record: 4-0-0



Last Time USA Played Opponent: At the 2017 men's Pan American Cup in Lancaster, Pa., the No. 24 USMNT met No. 4 Argentina in their first pool play game. The match resulted in a score of 6-0 in favor of Los Leones, where Matias Paredes tallied two. The teams also played one another at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto, Canada with the same 6-0 scoreline after the full 60 minutes.



What You Need to Know: Reigning Pan American Games champion Argentina has not lost a match in the PAG and scored at least five goals in each. Maico Casella and Leandro Tolini have scored the majority of the team’s goals, both with eight. Argentina’s closest game was against No. 10 Chile who kept Argentina to five goals, denying all chances in the second half. Most recently, Argentina defeated Peru in the quarterfinals 14-1.



The USMNT will look to upset Argentina for a chance to appear in the gold medal match. Coming off a strong quarterfinal win over Cuba, this is the first time USA has made it to the semifinal round of the PAG since 1995.



Argentina Name Roster:



# Name Caps

1 Juan Vivaldi (GK) 268

5 Pedro Ibarra (C) 286

6 Santiago Tarazona 48

7 Nicolas Keenan 11

9 Maico Casella 53

10 Matias Paredes 354

12 Lucas Vila 234

13 Leandro Tolini 52

16 Ignacio Ortiz 151

17 Juan Lopez 292

21 Tomas Santiago (GK) 21

22 Matias Rey 198

23 Lucas Martinez 55

24 Nicolas Cicileo 39

26 Agustin Mazzilli 215

28 Frederico Fernandez 31

30 Agustin Bugallo 61

32 Martin Ferreiro 34



Head Coach: German Orozco

Assistant Coaches: Tomas MacCormik & Matias Vila

Manager: Martin Elli



USFHA media release