By Jugjet Singh



They came with much to complain about, and they left the meeting with smiling faces.



That was the outcome after 11 State HA secretaries attended a Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) Competition Committee’s Razak Cup special meeting recently over their grouses against rules which they claimed put them at a disadvantage.





And the secretaries, who forked out their own money to attend the meeting because they were the ones who called for it, returned home with big smiles.



Perak HA secretary M. Selvakumaran, one of those who called for the special meeting, thanked MHC for listening to their stakeholders.



‘I would like to thank the MHC for listening to us and solving a thorny rule change for the Razak Cup which would have left many states in limbo and only benefit one or two states,’ said Selvakumaran.



Earlier the MHC competitions committee had changed the Razak Cup eligibility rule.



‘The earlier eligibility criteria, based on place of birth, is deleted from the rules.’



After the meeting, called by Perak, Perlis, Pahang and Negri Sembilan, it is now agreed that:



1. Players, who are still studying, will have to represent the State where they played in the Malaysia Games, and if they have yet to play in the Malaysia Games, they must represent the State where they studied high school. However, sports school students have to return to their respective States.



2. Rule 1 also applies to players aged 30 and below for women, as well as 25 and below for men.



3. Players who are working and aged above 30 for men and 25 for women, have a choice to represent the State where they are working or where they studied at their last high school or which State they played in the Malaysia Games.



4. Players, who are not in any of the above category, will be deemed as guest players and each State can only register four.



‘I believe these rules will make sure that States which are active in developing players will benefit, while States that don’t will become serious about development if they want to have a strong state side,’ said Selvakumaran.



Selangor will host the Razak Cup on Sept 6-14 at a venue in Kuala Lumpur, and at least 22 national players will not be eligible to represent their States as they are preparing for the Olympic Qualifier in October.



