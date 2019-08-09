



KREFELD, Germany - The U.S. O-50 Men's Masters Team opened play at the 2019 World Masters Hockey (WMH) European Masters Championship at the Crefeld Hockey and Tennis Club in Krefeld, Germany today against Spain. USA took the lead in the first quarter but could not produce again to match Spain's two goals as they narrowly fell 1-2.





Evenly matched in the first quarter, both teams moved the ball into their opponent's space. Late in the frame, USA earned a free hit right outside the Spain defensive circle, which was taken quickly by Hugo Mazzalupi (Wayne, Pa.). He dribbled around the circle to the right side and took a shot that was deflected by Riaz Kahn (Mission Viejo, Calif.) to easily beat the Spain goalkeeper.



A shocked Spain came back at USA and controlled the second quarter a lot more than before and eventually earned a penalty corner. The first chance was inserted early and the next penalty corner, the direct shot was deflected off Mazzalupi's stick into the back of the net not giving USA goalkeeper Pradeep Menon (Cumming, Ga.) a chance to make a save. The half ended tied, 1-1.



The third quarter saw Spain immediately apply pressure through the midfield and move the ball well from side to side, waiting for their opportunity to move forward but USA marked well and denied them any opportunities. Spain eventually earned another penalty corner and the shooter tactfully dodged the first wave and moved to his right about 4 yards before striking on goal past USA goalkeeper Prashant Aji (San Jose, Calif.).



In final quarter, USA was in control for most of the frame and earned a penalty corner which Manny Morales (Miami, Fla.) sent wide. There were a few quicks starts by Damian Lanyon (Solana Beach, Fla.), Markus Krueger (Seattle, Wash.) and Mazzalupi inside the 25 to try and create opportunities but USA could not connect with their forward line to tie up the game. The final score stood at USA 1, Spain 2.



The other game in Pool A saw Ireland defeated Italy, 3-0.



Next, the U.S. O-50 Men's Masters Team will play Ireland tomorrow , Friday, August 9 at 8:00 a.m. ET. For more information regarding the WMH European Masters Championship including the full schedule, results, rosters and more, check out the official event page by clicking here.



USFHA media release