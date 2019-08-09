

Mark Gleghorne is missing from England men’s EuroHockey squad



England women have opted for experience as they attempt to regain the EuroHockey title they won on home soil in 2015.





Meanwhile, England men will field five European debutant, with Mark Gleghorne, who played in the recent 4 Nations after returning from injury, Michael Hoare and David Condon missing from Danny Kerry’s squad.



Shona McCallin, who has fought her way back from concussion, will play her first major tournament since 2017 when the Europeans get under way in Antwerp next Friday.



Women’s coach Mark Hager said: “It’s my first opportunity with the group for a tournament like this. We looked to select an experienced group and we’ve got also Suzy Petty and Ellie Rayer back after they missed the trip to Japan.”



“That trip gave us the opportunity to play a number of games in a short space of time which is good preparation for the Euros.”



Izzy Petter and Zach Wallace will be the youngest members of the squads, with both players still only 19. Erica Sanders, Lizzie Neal and Esme Burge, who all forged their way into the GB Pro League squads, aren’t selected.



The 2019 EuroHockey has extra spice, with the winners automatically qualifying for the 2020 Olympics.



Men’s fixtures:



England vs Wales: Sat 17 Aug, 10:15am

England vs Belgium: Sun 18 Aug, 5pm

England vs Spain: Tue 20 Aug, 12:30pm

Semi Finals: Thu 22 Aug

Final: Sat 24 Aug



Women’s fixtures:



England vs Ireland: Sun 18 Aug, 10:15am

England vs Germany: Mon 19 Aug, 12:30pm

England vs Belarus: Wed 21 Aug, 9am

Semi Finals: Fri 23 Aug

Final: Sun 25 Aug



England men:

David Ames (Holcombe), Will Calnan (Hampstead & Westminster), Brendan Creed (Surbiton), Adam Dixon (C, Beeston), James Gall (Surbiton), Harry Gibson (GK, Surbiton), Chris Griffiths (East Grinstead), Ashley Jackson (Old Georgians), Harry Martin (Hampstead & Westminster), George Pinner (GK, Old Georgians), Phil Roper (Wimbledon), Ian Sloan (Wimbledon), Tom Sorsby (Surbiton), Zach Wallace (Surbiton), Jack Waller (Wimbledon), Sam Ward (Old Georgians), Henry Weir (Wimbledon), Ollie Willars (Beeston)



England women:

Giselle Ansley (Surbiton), Grace Balsdon (Hampstead & Westminster), Emily Defroand (Surbiton), Sarah Evans (Surbiton), Maddie Hinch (GK, SCHC), Tess Howard (Durham University), Jo Hunter (Surbiton), Shona McCallin (Holcombe), Hannah Martin (Surbiton), Lily Owsley (Hampstead & Westminster), Hollie Pearne-Webb (C, Surbiton), Izzy Petter (Surbiton), Suzy Petty (Wimbledon), Ellie Rayer (East Grinstead), Amy Tennant (GK, Reading), Anna Toman (Wimbledon), Susannah Townsend (Canterbury), Laura Unsworth (East Grinstead)



Sign up as an annual print subscriber and receive our daily newsletter direct from Antwerp





The Hockey Paper